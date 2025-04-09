In the past, no one in Washington knew or could even guess what our deficit might be. No one had a comprehensive income report. We had a case of the blind leading the blind. Now we have the blind dancing in the streets while advertising their ignorance.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Congress can stop destruction of economy

Enough with this idiocy. Congress has the power of the purse to stop the damage to our economy that will come from these ill-thought-out tariffs; they need to use it now.

Is no one in Washington willing to stand up and say what anyone who took an introductory economics class knows? These tariffs are going to be inflationary, will cause businesses and consumers to go into defensive mode, anticipating recession, and will further alienate our allies. I haven’t heard one cogent argument as to how tariffs will benefit our economy or everyday Americans.

Less than 80 days ago, our economy was the envy of the world, with record low unemployment, inflation almost tamed and a stock market at all-time highs. This administration has destroyed our standing on the world stage, shut down entire agencies and is now in the process of needlessly crashing the economy.

SUSAN VENEZIA, JOHNS CREEK

Tariffs will not add to U.S. wealth

If President Trump is such a dealmaker, why can’t he negotiate what he wants up front from other nations without the charade of tariffs? He refuses to listen to respected economists who warn him that tariffs are paid by consumers and do not increase the U.S. Treasury.

Tariffs are a tax on already-strapped Americans and will not add to U.S. wealth. If Trump’s objective is to rebuild U.S. manufacturing, it will take billions of private sector investment dollars to make it happen. Also, it will take time to build new facilities or revamp currently idle ones. Finally, U.S. manufacturing often more is costly than that of third-world countries.

It’s time for Trump to quit making false, unsupported, unattainable promises before he wrecks the economy. A declining stock market and falling approval numbers should signal that he’s on the wrong course. Unfortunately, Trump can’t accept the wisdom of proposals not of his making.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY