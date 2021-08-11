READERS WRITE

ROXANA CHICAS, NORCROSS

These AJC articles illustrate systemic racism

We often hear about systemic racism but just as often see little actual proof. Your articles in the July 25 AJC starkly illustrate two such instances, as follows:

1.) The article from state Sen. Sonya Halpern is a clear illustration of systemic racism with this sentence: “More specifically, recruit recent graduates from the 100-plus historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs… .” Why should not officers be recruited from, say, the Latino community, let alone others, to fill the staffing shortfall of the Atlanta police?

2.) The article titled, “Restaurateurs team up to give Black men a boost,” with the sub-headline, “Initial goal is to provide 25,000 free life insurance policies,” is another example. The program benefits people aged 15-45, earning less than $30,000 annually and not using tobacco. It is certainly a humanitarian, beneficial and admirable program, but why does it discriminate against the many who are not Black but who otherwise fit the same demographic?

MIKE MICHAUD, Marietta