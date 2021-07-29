Readers Write

GOP wants to distract us from real Jan. 6 rioters

When you think that Republican Trumpsters have hit rock bottom, they find a way to go lower.

This time they may have actually found the bottom. Insurrectionist used violence to try to stop the election process mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Republicans want to distract us from those who violently attacked our government and those who incited them. They say that the blame goes to the police for not being well enough prepared for the insurrection.

This is like saying that you should blame me for not having better locks rather than blaming the burglar. Shame on them! They have violated their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA