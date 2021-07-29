Readers Write

ajc logo
To fight poverty, we must amend tax system, entitlements

Mr. Pawlicki’s answer to the poverty problem is the standard one that has not worked: Spend more money on it. Instead, perhaps we would be better off doing two things (”Some Americans seem to like poverty,” Opinion, July 23).

First, recognizing the current entitlements and tax system encourage low income people not to make more money, because they come out behind due to loss of entitlements and refundable tax credits by making more. Second, amending the entitlements and tax systems to discourage planned single parenthood. As things now stand, single parents get much more benefits than traditional married couples. It’s got to stop.

Otherwise, the never ending pattern of parents teaching their kids how to maximize their system benefits while not getting ahead will continue, along with the crime and poverty that come with it. The recent expansion of the refundable child credit, regardless of marital status, was a huge step in the wrong direction.

ALLEN BUCKLEY, ATLANTA

GOP wants to distract us from real Jan. 6 rioters

When you think that Republican Trumpsters have hit rock bottom, they find a way to go lower.

This time they may have actually found the bottom. Insurrectionist used violence to try to stop the election process mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Republicans want to distract us from those who violently attacked our government and those who incited them. They say that the blame goes to the police for not being well enough prepared for the insurrection.

This is like saying that you should blame me for not having better locks rather than blaming the burglar. Shame on them! They have violated their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA

