Past time for lawmakers to do what’s right with Medicaid

The continued refusal of the Georgia Legislature (and governor) to seriously consider expanding Medicaid in the state is a real head-scratcher. The expressed rationale has always been the price. This, despite that the federal government pays the bulk of the cost; Georgia is sitting on large cash reserves, and 40 other states (some of which are worse off economically than Georgia) have seen fit to offer this to their citizens. Georgia Pathways, a half-baked attempt to appear to be doing something, is proving to be a costly bust.

Expansion would help Georgia’s thousands of un- and underinsured, our hospitals (especially rural ones), and the providers who care for these patients. Who loses here? If one of the purposes of government is to work for the common good, this should be an easy call.