Readers Write

Cancel culture poses real threat to equal justice under law
Our symbol of justice is of a woman holding a balance scale while blindfolded to prevent her from prejudice due to observing some identity. Identity must be a non-merit factor, whether it be of race, sex, religion, family connections, or numerous others. It is now long past time for political identity to not be treated as an issue of merit, for judging anything. Judgment of people’s rights and actions must be “blind,” decided outside of regard for identity of any kind, including political. Cancel culture is the exact opposite of equal justice under law. The inclusiveness of this nation has long been a light of hope to much of the world; but it is now heavily threatened by those who are trying to “cancel” all who do not bow to their politics. Identity favoritism, (including political,) is prejudicial, and constitutionally wrong.
An educator, not a politician, should lead state university system
It’s far beyond time for Georgia’s governors to realize that the selection of our state university presidents and chancellor are not political positions. Each of our universities and colleges must have total control of who they hire as their presidents. This is standard operating procedure in other states -- at least in the eight states I’ve lived in.
Students and faculty expect a national search for their president. They want the very best leadership they can find. As we saw with the political appointment of Sam Olens to lead KSU, this leads only to disarray and frustrated, angry faculties and students.
Now we have an opening for a new leader of the Georgia Board of Regents. Who is the first person thought of? A politician. The board of regents is now comprised of one politician and several businesspersons, none of whom have any tangible experience in running institutions of higher learning. At least the chancellor should be a highly experienced and distinguished educator. He or she, after all, is supposed to be the strategic leader of the board that oversees Georgia’s higher education system.
