Readers Write

Students and faculty expect a national search for their president. They want the very best leadership they can find. As we saw with the political appointment of Sam Olens to lead KSU, this leads only to disarray and frustrated, angry faculties and students.

Now we have an opening for a new leader of the Georgia Board of Regents. Who is the first person thought of? A politician. The board of regents is now comprised of one politician and several businesspersons, none of whom have any tangible experience in running institutions of higher learning. At least the chancellor should be a highly experienced and distinguished educator. He or she, after all, is supposed to be the strategic leader of the board that oversees Georgia’s higher education system.

PAX RIDDLE, MARIETTA