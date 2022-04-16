Does anyone else see the complete irony of Gov. Brian Kemp signing a draconian constitutional carry bill Tuesday (at a gun store) while a family was murdered just days earlier at their gun range, presumably surrounded by guns that I assume they all knew how to use when the time came to “protect” themselves against crime?

Stop letting Republicans tell you that owning guns keeps you safe. That is a lie.

And with Kemp making it easier, expect more death by guns -- everywhere and anywhere, except where he and other lawmakers hang their hats.

Next thing you know, they’ll be banning bulletproof vests in addition to masks because, you know, freedumb.

CATHY PERKINS, WOODSTOCK

Justice Thomas has conflict of interest with cases about Trump or election

George Will’s April 10 column concerning Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is misleading.

Anyone who knows Virginia Thomas knows she speaks her mind on all topics. Mrs. Thomas was not just someone sitting in the upper deck yelling for her team with tens of thousands of fans in a football stadium. Mrs. Thomas is the wife of Justice Thomas and eats, sleeps and talks with Justice Thomas every day. She has a political platform because she is the wife of Justice Thomas.

Importantly, unlike the fan in the stadium, she has direct contact, both personally and electronically, with the person, e.g., former President Donald Trump, who is a party to issues her husband has to decide.

The legal question is whether there is the appearance of a conflict. Justice Thomas not only has the appearance of a conflict but has an actual conflict since cases before Justice Thomas involve Ms. Thomas’ communication and her vocal public opinion.

Justice Thomas should recuse himself from any case dealing with former President Trump or the election.

JEROME J. FROELICH JR., ESQ., ATLANTA

How can Sen. Warnock, a minister, justify his support for abortion?

On Ash Wednesday last month, with President Biden appearing with an ashen cross on his forehead, following the Roman Catholic tradition for Ash Wednesday, he received a press challenge regarding his stance on abortion not in compliance with that same church’s stance on his supposed faith.

I’m just wondering how a certain Democratic senator from Georgia, who supposedly is a man of God preaching from the Baptist pulpit, can support the same deaths of thousands of innocent children in good conscience. Then, when the day arrives, and he is forgiven for all of his sins if he is, will he meet the souls of all those innocent lives?

HERB JONES, JONESBORO