The project will result in an additional 4,000 car trips every day, 365 days a year on Monroe Drive and nearby streets. This is a massive 22% increase over existing traffic, from today’s 18,100 to 22,100 car trips per day! This will definitely not make our neighborhoods safer or more bike- or pedestrian-friendly.

Neighborhood folks support redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk that is right-sized and will improve the quality of life in our community, not diminish it. The Portman plan is rampant over-development and must be scaled back. We welcome continued dialogue to ensure a responsible design that fits our neighborhoods.

CHARLIE KAFTEN, ATLANTA

Endowing a scholarship helps others reach American dream

Monday’s AJC article on the rising costs of higher education struck a chord with me (“Some colleges soon will charge $100,000 (or more) per year. How did this happen?”).

Just this month I endowed a scholarship in memory of my late wife at her alma mater. I don’t consider myself rich; only fortunate to have graduated from a first-rate university when it was still affordable. Thanks to my degree, I was able to retire comfortably.

That American Dream is becoming unreachable for a middle-class family. Those of us who have achieved that dream can leave a legacy for future generations. It is possible to endow a scholarship in perpetuity to a state university for a tax-deductible $25,000 to $50,000. At UGA, $50,000 is matched by the UGA Foundation.

Those complaining about forgiving student loan debt should consider putting their generosity where their mouth is. Endow a scholarship in the name of a loved one or someone who had a major impact on your life.

J.R. THOMSON, MARIETTA