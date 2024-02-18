RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD

Safe gun storage law needed to protect children

I salute AJC columnist Patricia Murphy for her revealing article (AJC, Feb. 11) about Georgia Senate Bill 344, a tax holiday for buying guns of all kinds and ammunition for five days prior to hunting season.

Is this what we want or need, considering that a child in Georgia confronts a bullet every other day, injuring or killing them?

As responsible citizens and parents, it is our job to keep our children safe. What we need is to pass House Bill 161, the Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act, to keep guns locked safely away from our children. We also need to have fewer guns allowed on our streets because of lax laws concerning gun ownership.

Join the Georgia Majority for Gun Safety and tell your legislators to address ways to reduce guns in our state and beyond, not make it easier to buy them.

TEED M. POE, ATLANTA

Restricting libraries takes state backward

The Feb. 13 AJC Opinion column (”Trust librarians with book choices”) by Sarah Baugh of Athens takes me back to the days in Athens where I grew up and passed by the main library daily but was not allowed to go in. This was in 1954 when the library was next to the main post office and across from Athens City Hall.

Now, here we are 70 years later, and some are trying to hide this history and other important facts by taking away trusted certified librarians’ knowledge, training and ability regarding book choices.

The very timely and impressive column makes me aware that we can all check out a book but will be limited to information selected by untrained and divisive politicians if Senate Bill 390 passes.

Surely, the leadership in the state will not allow a bill to pass that will do what this bill is intended to do. Just how backward will the politicians and legislators in Georgia go toward oppression, suppression and hate to hide facts that need to be known? Here is proof that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. And it will be to their detriment.

CLARENCE G. KILLIAN SR., ATLANTA

Kemp has no reason to help Trump

Regardless of your political leanings, Gov. Kemp has been, by most accounts, an effective economic governor for our state and has a bright future on the national Republican stage. Unlike the current U.S. House and speaker, Kemp has continually rebuked Trump’s outlandish demands and has thrived regardless, bringing employers and jobs to our great state.

Why he would activate the Georgia National Guard to Texas is both practically and politically baffling. Given the former president’s long and vengeful memory, one would think Kemp would want Trump to simply drift away rather than placate his machine and assist re-election.

PATRICK CHESSER, SANDY SPRINGS