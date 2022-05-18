BILL HEIST, ROSWELL

Saying thank you to our military

There are many days associated with recognizing veterans. Some are Armed Forces Day (May), Memorial Day (May), Veterans Day (November), and days associated with different wars.

Armed Forces Day is our reminder of the unity in the military’s branches (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard). Memorial Day remembers those in the military who died in service for our country. Veterans Day is a day to remember those who have served or are serving presently.

As Americans, we need to understand the oath/promise one adheres to in safeguarding our country. We need to understand the wars and conflicts in the world and listen to the journalists within written and television media to feel in heart and mind the sacrifices that are taking place for freedom, liberty and human rights.

Maintaining peace is the goal of our military, and it is an objective worldwide. I start on Armed Forces Day and continue every day saying thank you for your service in the past, present and future as veterans.

