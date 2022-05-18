Republicans made it difficult for voters who need mail-in ballots
I’m 80, not stupid, and have WiFi and a computer I know how to use, but thanks to the Republicans destroying our election process, I had to go through so much bull to get the mail-in ballot that I used to get every year.
Go to the Georgia website, ask for a ballot application, download, fill out, print out, sign, download to a pdf and then upload to the website. I thought I would just mail it, but there is no address to mail it to.
I wonder how many poor, elderly or minority people, etc., simply can’t do this. These are the people who can’t stand in line for hours to vote and depend on mail-in ballots.
I hope this affects as many Republicans as Democrats.
BILL HEIST, ROSWELL
Saying thank you to our military
There are many days associated with recognizing veterans. Some are Armed Forces Day (May), Memorial Day (May), Veterans Day (November), and days associated with different wars.
Armed Forces Day is our reminder of the unity in the military’s branches (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard). Memorial Day remembers those in the military who died in service for our country. Veterans Day is a day to remember those who have served or are serving presently.
As Americans, we need to understand the oath/promise one adheres to in safeguarding our country. We need to understand the wars and conflicts in the world and listen to the journalists within written and television media to feel in heart and mind the sacrifices that are taking place for freedom, liberty and human rights.
Maintaining peace is the goal of our military, and it is an objective worldwide. I start on Armed Forces Day and continue every day saying thank you for your service in the past, present and future as veterans.
LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK