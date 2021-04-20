Readers Write

Whatever our source of news, it’s impossible to ignore the recurring manmade and natural disasters straining already stretched resources for providing relief to diverse communities.

Red Cross is among the first on the scene; Atlanta Community Food Bank is feeding more hungry neighbors; Atlanta Union Mission is famously helping the homeless get back on their feet; Salvation Army has always provided survival services. CARE and the Aga Khan Foundation USA are globally engaged in sustainable uplift. The list is endless. Choose your favorite charity.