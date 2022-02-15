My professor smiled and said: “That would be a good topic for your research paper.” And indeed, it was. For the first time, I was introduced to an amazing array of writers – Maya Angelou, Ralph Ellison, James Baldwin, Lorraine Hansberry, Langston Hughes! Were their stories about oppression and struggle? Of course, but also about resilience, courage and hope.

For a while, I was angry with my high school teachers, feeling that they had let me down. But then I realized that it wasn’t their fault. They were teaching the curriculum of a white high school in the early 1960s in the South. Let’s be very careful about how we choose to protect our children. Ignorance is not bliss. Ignorance is just – ignorance.

KAREN KENNEDY, ATLANTA