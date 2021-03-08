Readers Write

Georgia needs to automate record clearance

As the pandemic reshapes our economy, and while we re-examine the role of policing in our society, we need a remedy at the intersection of the two issues. Many people with convictions on their records are barred from public housing, SNAP benefits, health care, and other social services — at a time when these services are even more urgent.

That’s why Georgia needs to automate the process of post-conviction relief and rights restoration — for an equitable path to recovery.

We have the tools to provide post-conviction relief at a minimum of risk and effort. Our future depends on our will to rise up.

SHAUN MOSLEY, ATLANTA