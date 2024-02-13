At the local level, school vouchers are back on the state agenda despite not being popular with the public or, more importantly, educators.

Finally, several states have imposed draconian measures to limit abortion. Polls and voters in several states show the public does support the right to abortion in the early stages.

When are these politicians going to do their job and represent us? We need to fire those who are just obstructing any kind of progress on issues that the public cares about.

SUSAN MCLAUGHLIN, HOSCHTON

Democrats have history of government abuse

The editorial article by civil rights activists Maya Wiley and Derrick Johnson (AJC, Feb. 7) reflects a myopic view of government abuse of their resources against citizens.

They repeatedly reference Donald Trump in their tirade against illegal tactics that the government has used in surveilling private citizens such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They conveniently mention the many cases of abuse of power by the government. Examples of this abuse are: Lying repeatedly to FISA Courts to illegally obtain surveillance warrants against political opponents; lying by intelligence officials about a laptop to affect an election in Democrat favor; abuse of the IRS against conservative political causes; and, of course, the illegal surveillance of Dr. King by the FBI. These were all done by Democrats to further their political interests.

To assess the dangers to our democracy honestly, one needs to leave out delusions and address factual events.

STEVE MILLER, DECATUR