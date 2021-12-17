Power Poll: Ga. leaders still concerned about COVID-19

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution emailed the latest Power Poll to 649 community leaders, of which 111 or 17% responded. This survey does not have the precision of a scientific poll and is meant solely to provide some insight into the thinking of influential leaders.

For months, Power Poll has focused on the story of the century: the pandemic, which is blamed for about 800,000 deaths in the U.S. and about 25,000 in Georgia.

The CDC in Atlanta remains adamant that vaccines are still the best public health measure to protect against COVID-19, slow transmissions, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

Georgia recently has seen a spike in its long-anemic vaccination rate, and Power Poll asked participating community leaders what they think is happening.

A large share – 40%- said they felt that the new omicron variant reports have finally gotten people off the fence. Another 27% attributed the spike to vaccine mandates, while 28% said more people are just deciding on their own to be vaccinated. Only 5% credited the state’s efforts to promote vaccinations.

In a follow-up email, Power Poll participant and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin said she’s still concerned about the health and safety of her family, neighbors, and friends because of the large number of unvaccinated people in the state.

“I support vax mandates, plus masking, testing, and social distancing across all sectors,” Franklin wrote.

Sidney H. Theus, chief executive officer of American Painting and Renovations, is among those who believe Georgians are deciding on their own about the vaccine and “living their lives as they choose.”

“And that’s the way it should be,” Theus said in an email to Power Poll. “When the weather’s cold, people decide if they want to wear a jacket or not. We don’t need the government dictating when we should wear a jacket or if we should get a vaccine.”

Most of the leaders expressed confidence that the flying public would exercise caution. Sixty percent said travelers now know enough about flying during the pandemic that they’ll “adapt without skipping a beat” if new safety restrictions are put in place. The rest responded with skepticism to the question, saying that still-evolving rules could significantly crimp travel to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Kelly Walsh, District 1 Decatur city commissioner, said the new variant creates “a significant wrinkle to our emergence from the pandemic.

“Even if the disease is milder, it will affect more people and cause more hospitalizations which is a problem in a healthcare system already strapped for resources and low on morale,” Walsh wrote in an email. “Vaccine mandates and a combination of strategic incentives and penalties are key to getting total numbers up and reducing community spread.”

COMMENTS

Sidney H. Theus, chief executive officer of American Painting and Renovations, said: “America was founded on a single principle: freedom. ‘Rightful liberty is unobstructed action, according to our will, within the limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others. I do not add ‘within the limits of the law’ because law is often but the tyrants’ will, and always so when it violates the rights of the individual.’” – Thomas Jefferson’ ”

Randy Lewis, managing director and co-owner, Fitzpatrick and Lewis Public Relations, said: “The entire two-year-old COVID mess is exhausting. Either the medical community knows what it is doing or not. At this point, the medical community’s only viable skill appears to be nagging people with confusing worthless information and vaccinations. Does anyone know what they are doing?”

Kelly Walsh, District 1 Decatur city commissioner: said: “The power to blunt this virus is right here in our hands. Let’s use it.”

POLL RESULTS

Since our last Power Poll survey, which focused on COVID-19, we’ve seen the new omicron variant surface, including a case reported here in Georgia. What are your thoughts on this latest turn in the pandemic?

13% -- I’m significantly concerned about this latest news.

39% -- I have a sinking feeling we may see another rise in cases, serious injury, even deaths here.

35% -- My worries are minimal, if at all.

14% -- I believe Georgia’s still well on the way to putting COVID-19 behind us.

In recent weeks, Georgia’s numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations have seen a noticeable rise. What do you think may be behind this spike?

40% -- Reports of the new omicron variant have finally gotten people off of the fence.

5% -- The state’s efforts to promote vaccination are bearing more fruit.

27% -- Vaccine mandates are behind much of the rise in numbers.

28% -- People are making up their own minds to get vaccinated, which is the best path forward.

Given Atlanta has a world-class international airport, how much of an effect do you think new COVID-related travel restrictions will have here?

40% -- The still-evolving rules could significantly crimp travel to and from here.

60% -- Travelers now know enough about flying during COVID that they will adapt without skipping a beat.

Personally, has the omicron variant and its possible risks impacted your own travel plans?

13% -- Yes, I’m rethinking some travel plans.

20% -- I’m delaying some travel.

67% -- No, I’m proceeding with any travel plans I have.