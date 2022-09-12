Opinion/Solutions: This city has shade down to a science

The impact of shade on the body is unique.

It’s well established that cities have microclimates known as “urban heat islands,” yet high air temperatures are not the only reason for heat stress.

Research shows that standing in the shade can reduce perceived heat by 15 degrees compared to direct sunlight, hugely mitigating health threats such as cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, heat stroke and even death.

At least 363 Israelis died during heatwaves between 2012 to 2020, according to a study by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Tel Aviv University.

And climate change will lead to more frequent, severe and prolonged heatwaves.

Tel Aviv is taking these figures and the role shade can play in mitigating extreme heat seriously.

Prior to the launch of LumiWeave, the city developed “shade maps,” which document the shading of public space provided by things such as buildings, trees, colonnades and pergolas.

According to Dr. Or Aleksandrowicz, an assistant professor at the Israel Institute of Technology’s Faculty of Architecture and Town Planning who led the mapping initiative, the maps allow rare insight at the street and neighborhood-level.

“We need more shade, but where and what?” asked Aleksandrowicz, who developed the maps with a small team over several months in 2018 and 2019.

The team used state-of-the-art analysis to create an indicator called the Shade Index, allowing for comparison of shade provision across the city on a scale of 0 to 1.

Among their conclusions? Denser urban areas supplemented by tree planting may be a better approach to urban design than more open spaces, which require many more trees to provide similar levels of street shade.

“Trees are something we cherish and want to plant more of,” Aleksandrowicz said. “But if you plant them without space for roots, you will have a constant source of problems. Trees require much more infrastructure investment to make space for them.”

Tel Aviv’s shade maps could soon bear fruit: In January, Israel announced it would plant 450,000 trees in urban areas by 2040 at an estimated cost of $676 million.

Sam Bloch, a New York-based journalist who’s in the process of writing “Shade,” a book exploring shade’s relationship to climate and inequality, said that modern municipalities have tended to overlook shade because of technology such as air conditioning and smart glass that blocks sunlight, as well as the dominance of cars, whose need for wide roads narrows the potential area for sidewalks and gives less space for trees.

“But shade has this special value,” said Bloch. “It’s where people want to be on hot days. It maintains common spaces and social connections.”

Shade, too, can play a role in countering inequality. There can be a 10- to 15-degree difference in air temperature between neighborhoods in the same city due to infrastructure, Bloch said.

“There’s a distinction between public and private shade,” he says. “And there tends to be shade poverty in poorer areas. Cities should react to this.”

Across various civilizations, shade has played an important role, according to Bloch. Before the idea of the street tree, the Roman Empire often had arcaded walkways in towns. Historic Middle Eastern and North African settlements, meanwhile, had very narrow streets, allowing buildings to create shade.

Nowadays, while Tel Aviv is leading the way, others are taking different tacks:

Vienna offers citizens a grant to install exterior window blinds and awnings; Phoenix is turning its black asphalt streets gray, using a special sealant that reflects rather than absorbs the desert sun; Melbourne supports its tree shade through greywater recycling; and Singapore has a network of canopy walkways for rain and sun protection, as well as regulations stating that at least 50 percent of public areas must be in shade during the day.

Back in Tel Aviv, the municipality has made LumiWeave orders for 10 more locations across the city. The fabric, created by designer Anai Green, is embedded with solar, organic photovoltaic cells. It requires no electrical infrastructure, saving on costs and can provide lighting at night for up to three days without sun.

But that shouldn’t be an issue as Tel Aviv has an average of about 300 sunny days a year.

Alongside LumiWeave, CityZone is working with other Tel Aviv-based start-ups such as SolCold, which has developed a paint — to be piloted later this year — that actively cools down when exposed to the sun, in theory reducing temperatures to lower than shade.

BioShade, meanwhile, uses hydroponic systems to grow shading plants by up to 10 inches a day, helping to accelerate and simplify the process of tree growth.

“We don’t have time to waste,” said Aleksandrowicz. “We need to use the knowledge we have now for large-scale implementation of shade.”

Peter Yeung writes for Reasons to be Cheerful, a nonprofit editorial project that bills itself as a tonic for these tumultuous times.

