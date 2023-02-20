Opinion/Solutions: Nixing library fines to improve access

Some libraries are also setting up more study rooms and business centers for small business owners that often have free internet access.

Libraries that went fine-free also reported more people coming through the actual doors and accessing services and programs, many of which benefit lower-income and historically underserved communities.

Groups like the Urban Libraries Council and End Library Fines are tracking locations across the country going fine-free.

As for pushback to going fine-free, Pelayo-Lozada says some libraries just need to do the planning to make sure they can make up what is often only a small amount of money lost by not collecting fines.

“We see this as how to be a good member of society. It’s not really the library’s role to teach responsibility,” she said. “That’s not part of our mission.”

