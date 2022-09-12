Opinion/Solutions: How heat advisories are changing

“We have never been able to issue them based on the old ways of looking at heat impact,” said Paul Schlatter, sciences and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “Now with HeatRisk, it’s much easier. It shows up really nicely and gets to the real impact for Colorado.”

On July 18, for example, Denver had a high temperature of 100 degrees and a relative humidity of 13%. That put the traditional heat index at 94 degrees, below the threshold for a heat advisory, Schlatter said.

But the heat was high enough under the new system to issue a heat advisory.

The Boulder weather service office started evaluating the HeatRisk index three years ago and found that emergency room admissions for heat-related illnesses tended to increase on the same days that the index indicated high risk. However, that data may underestimate the true health impact of extreme temperatures because heat can exacerbate other conditions, such as kidney disease or diabetes, that aren’t counted in heat illness numbers. And research has shown that mental health conditions can flare during hot weather.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat leads to more than 67,000 emergency room visits, 9,000 hospitalizations, and 700 deaths each year in the U.S. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other type of weather hazard.

“People see heat as more of a nuisance,” said Kimberly McMahon, public weather services program manager for the National Weather Service.

“The biggest challenge — no matter what index we’re using — is having people recognize that heat is dangerous and can lead to death.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. This story is distributed through the Tribune Content Agency.