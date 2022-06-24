Opinion: Why your doctors may not stick around Georgia if abortion is banned

As an OB-GYN, I have been trained in providing comprehensive women’s health care, from counseling teens about contraception, to helping patients navigate pregnancy complications, to treating patients through menopause. I am apprehensive of setting up a practice in this state when receiving safe care in all their reproductive health choices is not guaranteed. Many women’s health providers will find alternative places to work, and patients seeking their routine breast or cervical cancer screening, birth control refills, or preconception counseling will not be able to see their doctors in their own communities.

And this spans beyond women’s health – many physicians across multiple specialties oppose abortion restrictions, not only because they limit patients from receiving appropriate and timely care, but also because they interfere with and undermine the privacy of health care choices. Will an oncologist feel comfortable prescribing toxic chemotherapies to their young female patients knowing that their patients will not have an alternative if they have an unintended pregnancy? Will a cardiologist treating patients from infancy to adulthood with congenital heart abnormalities tolerate the fact that for some, there is more chance than not that continuing a pregnancy could kill their patient?

Some may argue that Georgia has other stopgaps in place to attract health care providers, such as loan forgiveness incentives. Regardless of the politics of abortion, providers want to provide safe and accessible care throughout a patient’s reproductive years, and policies that specifically target and criminally penalize providers like Georgia’s ban create a culture that is unappealing for highly trained individuals to practice here.

The Court’s decision will have an unmeasurable, devastating impact on patients across the country in how and if they receive the reproductive health care they need, particularly in the South. The hostile environment to be a women’s health provider in Georgia perpetrated by the impending ban will further widen care gaps across the state by deepening the provider shortage, and Georgian women and their families will be the victims.

Preetha Nandi, M.D., M.P.H. is a fourth-year OB-GYN resident physician at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She grew up in North Carolina and received her medical and public health graduate degrees at Emory University. She hopes to return to the Southeast to provide comprehensive women’s health care.