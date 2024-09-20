As fathers, we play a profound role in families and communities. Though the daily responsibilities of fatherhood keep us busy providing care, love and guidance, an essential aspect of fatherhood often goes overlooked: civic engagement.
Voting and participating in the political process is vital to being a responsible father, as it directly influences the quality of life and opportunities available to our children. For Black dads, involvement in the political system demonstrates more than a commitment to family and community: It connects us with the legacy of fighting for the right to be heard and seen in a nation that has often ignored or silenced the voices of Black men. That’s why we created blackdadscount.com.
Historically, Black fathers have played a crucial role in advocating for civil rights, social justice and political change. The struggles of previous generations of Black men who faced barriers to voting — through Jim Crow laws, poll taxes, literacy tests and outright intimidation — are a reminder that the right to vote was hard-won and remains a powerful tool for change.
In recent years, however, statistics show that men, particularly Black men, are underrepresented at the polls. In 2016, only 54% of Black men were registered to vote compared with 61% of non-Hispanic white men. This gap in participation leaves Black families underrepresented in elections, so the importance of Black men to the political process cannot be overstated. In fact, Black fathers’ civic engagement is necessary as our families and communities currently face several urgent issues.
Economic stability and employment are among the most pressing issues for dads in upcoming elections. As providers, fathers know stable employment and fair wages are essential to maintaining a household. Policies on the minimum wage, paid family leave and workplace protections directly affect our ability to provide for our families and to spend crucial time with newborns or care for family members without risking our livelihoods. For Black fathers, who are often disproportionately affected by economic instability, support for legislation that promotes economic equality is vital.
Health care access, which is essential for families to thrive, is another critical issue for dads. Fathers must advocate for policies that make health care accessible and affordable. Mental health, in particular, is often overlooked, yet many men, including fathers, face challenges related to stress, anxiety and depression. Ensuring access to mental health services without stigma or financial burden is essential to being the best version of ourselves for our children.
Fathers should also prioritize education reform in upcoming elections. A quality education is one of the most important foundations for a child’s success. Policies that promote equitable education funding, improve public schools and address the disparities in education between affluent and underserved communities are critical. Fathers need to pay attention to legislation that affects school funding, teacher salaries and the availability of resources for children in underfunded schools. Black fathers, in particular, should focus on education policies that address the systemic inequities that have left many children of color behind.
Criminal justice reform is another issue that should be at the forefront of every father’s mind. Black men are disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system, and the impact this has on families is profound. Policies that support police reform, sentencing reform and reentry programs for those previously incarcerated can break the cycle of mass incarceration that affects so many Black fathers and families. By voting for candidates who prioritize reforming the criminal justice system, fathers advance a more just and equitable society for our children.
Housing stability directly affects the well-being of families, as well. Policies that promote affordable housing, prevent housing discrimination and support first-time homeownership can create a secure environment for families. Black fathers, who often face additional barriers to homeownership, should be particularly engaged in advancing policies that make housing more accessible and affordable.
It’s also important for fathers to pay attention to tax policies that impact the family’s financial health, including legislation surrounding the child tax credit and earned-income tax credit. Fathers need to be aware of how these policies are being shaped so they can vote for candidates who can provide essential financial support for families.
Fathers should also focus on policies that affect parental rights and child support enforcement. Family law policies, such as those governing child custody and parental rights, directly impact a father’s ability to be present and involved in his child’s life. Fathers must advocate for shared parenting laws and fair child support enforcement to protect our relationships with our children.
Another crucial area for fathers is voting rights. Voter suppression tactics disproportionately affect communities of color, and Black fathers must be vigilant in supporting policies that protect the right to vote. It’s about more than our own ability to vote; it’s also about our children growing up in a society where everyone has a voice.
Gun control and public safety are also concerns for fathers. As protectors of our families, we want our children to grow up in safe communities. Responsible gun ownership policies, gun violence prevention and community safety are all critical issues fathers should be paying attention to in upcoming elections. Ensuring children can grow up in a safe environment should be a top priority for every father when considering who to vote for.
Finally, fathers should not overlook the importance of environmental protection and climate change. Clean air, clean water and a stable climate are essential for the well-being of future generations. To leave behind a healthy planet for our children, we need environmental policies that address pollution, protect natural resources and combat climate change. Supporting candidates who prioritize environmental sustainability is one of the most impactful ways fathers can protect children.
Dads — particularly Black dads — have a significant role in the upcoming elections: Our vote is a powerful tool for uplifting and caring for our families, communities and children. The legacy of Black fathers who have fought for civil rights and equality should inspire every dad to engage in the political process and insist our voices are heard. It’s not just about voting for today — it’s about voting for the world we want to leave behind for our children.
Together, Fathers Incorporated’s Black Dads Count and Equimondo’s Vote Like a Dad are driving a movement that empowers fathers to take control of our communities’ futures through civic engagement. By partnering, we ensure Black fathers not only nurture our families but also advocate for policies that build a better, more just world for our children.
Now is the time to stand up, be counted and use our voices where it matters most: at the polls. We encourage every father to take the pledge today at blackdadscount.com and commit to voting to address the urgent issues in our communities.
Kenneth Braswell is chief executive officer of Fathers Incorporated.
