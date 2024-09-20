Fathers should also prioritize education reform in upcoming elections. A quality education is one of the most important foundations for a child’s success. Policies that promote equitable education funding, improve public schools and address the disparities in education between affluent and underserved communities are critical. Fathers need to pay attention to legislation that affects school funding, teacher salaries and the availability of resources for children in underfunded schools. Black fathers, in particular, should focus on education policies that address the systemic inequities that have left many children of color behind.

Criminal justice reform is another issue that should be at the forefront of every father’s mind. Black men are disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system, and the impact this has on families is profound. Policies that support police reform, sentencing reform and reentry programs for those previously incarcerated can break the cycle of mass incarceration that affects so many Black fathers and families. By voting for candidates who prioritize reforming the criminal justice system, fathers advance a more just and equitable society for our children.

Housing stability directly affects the well-being of families, as well. Policies that promote affordable housing, prevent housing discrimination and support first-time homeownership can create a secure environment for families. Black fathers, who often face additional barriers to homeownership, should be particularly engaged in advancing policies that make housing more accessible and affordable.

It’s also important for fathers to pay attention to tax policies that impact the family’s financial health, including legislation surrounding the child tax credit and earned-income tax credit. Fathers need to be aware of how these policies are being shaped so they can vote for candidates who can provide essential financial support for families.

Fathers should also focus on policies that affect parental rights and child support enforcement. Family law policies, such as those governing child custody and parental rights, directly impact a father’s ability to be present and involved in his child’s life. Fathers must advocate for shared parenting laws and fair child support enforcement to protect our relationships with our children.

Another crucial area for fathers is voting rights. Voter suppression tactics disproportionately affect communities of color, and Black fathers must be vigilant in supporting policies that protect the right to vote. It’s about more than our own ability to vote; it’s also about our children growing up in a society where everyone has a voice.

Gun control and public safety are also concerns for fathers. As protectors of our families, we want our children to grow up in safe communities. Responsible gun ownership policies, gun violence prevention and community safety are all critical issues fathers should be paying attention to in upcoming elections. Ensuring children can grow up in a safe environment should be a top priority for every father when considering who to vote for.

Finally, fathers should not overlook the importance of environmental protection and climate change. Clean air, clean water and a stable climate are essential for the well-being of future generations. To leave behind a healthy planet for our children, we need environmental policies that address pollution, protect natural resources and combat climate change. Supporting candidates who prioritize environmental sustainability is one of the most impactful ways fathers can protect children.

Dads — particularly Black dads — have a significant role in the upcoming elections: Our vote is a powerful tool for uplifting and caring for our families, communities and children. The legacy of Black fathers who have fought for civil rights and equality should inspire every dad to engage in the political process and insist our voices are heard. It’s not just about voting for today — it’s about voting for the world we want to leave behind for our children.

Together, Fathers Incorporated’s Black Dads Count and Equimondo’s Vote Like a Dad are driving a movement that empowers fathers to take control of our communities’ futures through civic engagement. By partnering, we ensure Black fathers not only nurture our families but also advocate for policies that build a better, more just world for our children.

Now is the time to stand up, be counted and use our voices where it matters most: at the polls. We encourage every father to take the pledge today at blackdadscount.com and commit to voting to address the urgent issues in our communities.

Kenneth Braswell is chief executive officer of Fathers Incorporated.