Opinion: Who will cry for a grieving America?

Is our America today another broken hero? Really it was just ever a progressive ideal in a darker world, an anomaly. In an abundance of anger and fear, which in this fatal moment appear to be our unfortunate guides, can we afford sadness, or is it another inconvenience? Sadness in a time of battle for preservation of our ideals might seem an indulgence.

Yet, it continues to pool quietly below us, within reach. We were never perfect, but the competition of our highest values, between free markets and principles of equality, lifted millions into a better life. Our forebears tried valiantly to defeat evil, both domestic and international. Is there no sorrow in our present disarray? For if American moral authority fades, the world will become darker, more impulsive, more fatalistic. Even if no worldly power lasts forever, can we not feel the deep tragedy in this?

Sadness comes with nostalgia, in the way we long for happier days. My mother helped bring my bright-eyed young self to college, reassuring an immature, anxious me. Likewise, we used to know how to comfort one another in this country. Sadness also comes with unrealized dreams, in the way we sense that our brightest aspirations may never be. My father worries, with the strife, if there will be something left for my daughter. We worry as a nation with him. Maybe the real sorrow is that loving parents must one day leave us on our own.

Notably, we don’t need qualifications to sorrow – this feeling touches both the derivatives trader and the grocery store cashier. In a moment where anger and fear guide us toward violence, some of us now perhaps inevitably, we often perceive the glee in the faces of the violent – we are on the cusp of a decisive victory. Worse yet, we perceive the cynicism in our leaders as they icily manipulate our feelings for political gain. In such unbalanced moments, joy always turns to sorrow, because we begin to sense how we’ve harmed ourselves in a way that prestige and money cannot remedy, and bitterness appears.

Sadness hurts but purifies. It is precious and gives rise to compassion, which frankly now may be all that can heal us. Americans of all stripes are suffering with stress and illness at a high and unaccustomed level – few are spared.

Of course, feelings cannot rule the day – we have laws to uphold, and we’ve managed fairly well. Recent events – riots in our wealthiest places, a contested election, and an armed mob in the heart of where laws are made – would have already ripped a lesser nation apart.

It took me the better part of a decade to come out of the turmoil of young adulthood and an entire winter of life to rediscover the sadness which was there all along. So it is with the U.S. - we may all emerge diminished from this crisis, but sorrow can engender the true acceptance we need to heal. Acceptance of loss is, after all, a cornerstone of faith.

