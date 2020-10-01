Opinion: What we learned from the debate

With scarcely a month before a momentous national election, it is paramount that voters have access to the most accurate and clear-cut information about candidates for elected office.
That’s especially critical in states like Georgia, where polls indicate the electorate is evenly divided now in its support for Left or Right.
The presidential debates should showcase statesmanship and a civilized discussion of national affairs.
Americans and Georgians deserve far better than what was thrown at us Tuesday night.
An expected honest and spirited debate was shouted down from the get-go.
We heartily support the work necessary to fulfill the Commission on Presidential Debates' promise that there won’t be a repeat performance of Tuesday’s debacle.
That being said, and in the spirit of looking for silver linings, here’s what was good about the debate:
Nothing.
THE EDITORIAL BOARD.