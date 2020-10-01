X

Opinion: What we learned from the debate

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The first debate pitting Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden was not a highlight of political oratory in the eyes of many overseas. Yet interest ran high for its potential impact on what may be the most consequential U.S. election in years, now just over a month away. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

ELECTION 2020

With scarcely a month before a momentous national election, it is paramount that voters have access to the most accurate and clear-cut information about candidates for elected office.

That’s especially critical in states like Georgia, where polls indicate the electorate is evenly divided now in its support for Left or Right.

The presidential debates should showcase statesmanship and a civilized discussion of national affairs.

Americans and Georgians deserve far better than what was thrown at us Tuesday night.

An expected honest and spirited debate was shouted down from the get-go.

We heartily support the work necessary to fulfill the Commission on Presidential Debates' promise that there won’t be a repeat performance of Tuesday’s debacle.

That being said, and in the spirit of looking for silver linings, here’s what was good about the debate:

Nothing.

THE EDITORIAL BOARD.

