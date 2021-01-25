Opinion: What if you could repair, rather than toss, your electronic devices?

Across Europe, legislation is pushing back against a waste-based economy and restoring for citizens something companies have gradually taken away: the right to repair what they have bought.

Autor Klaus Sieg | [ copyright (c) Joerg Boethling , Veroeffentlichung nur gegen Honorar zzgl. 7% Mwst. und Belegexemplar an / usage only with royalty and copy to: Joerg Boethling Rothestr. 66 D-22765 Hamburg GERMANY ph. ++49 40 380 89 359 14 e-mail: info@visualindia.de www.visualindia.de Bankverbindung: Bank: ING-DiBa , Kontoinhaber: Joerg Boethling , Kto. 5409385105 , BLZ 50010517 , BIC: INGDDEFF , IBAN: DE93 500105175409385105 , WEITERE MOTIVE ZU DIESEM THEMA SIND VORHANDEN!! MORE PICTURES ON THIS SUBJECT AVAILABLE!! ] [#0,26,121#] Credit: Joerg Boethling Credit: Joerg Boethling

Every day, Hottgenroth sees how many appliances end up in the trash. Often, all they need is a fresh battery or receiver. Yet, many are still unsalvageable.

“Because of their design, devices often break just when you try to open them,” he said.

Some political leaders are trying to change that.

In November, the EU Parliament called on the European Commission to make routine repair of everyday products easier, systematic and cost-efficient. It said that warranties should be extended, and that replacement parts should be improved and made more accessible, as should information enabling general repair and maintenance.

The EU’s existing eco-design regulations could be an instrument to reach these goals.

These mandates were established years ago to improve the energy efficiency of products sold in the EU. But in March, the first eco-design regulation that will define standards for repair and useful life will come into force.

That means that manufacturers of washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and monitors will have to ensure that components are replaceable with common tools. Instruction manuals must be accessible to specialist companies. And producers must supply spare parts within 15 days.

Cell phones, computers and tablets, however, have not yet been regulated by an EU eco-design directive, and constitute some of the most harmful consumer waste. To this end, individual member states have moved ahead with their own regulations.

Soon, France will introduce an anti-waste law with a repair index. A grade of one through ten will appear on the labels of washing machines, laptops, smartphones, TVs and lawn mowers. This score will be calculated based on criteria such as ease of disassembly, access to repair information, and price and availability of spare parts.

The French government is also promoting modular product design and is aiming to have 60 percent of electronic equipment in France be repairable by 2026.

Europe is one of the largest markets in the world, which means that new EU design guidelines and right to repair mandates could force manufacturers across the world to make more durable products.

The shift can’t come soon enough.

At more than 10 million tons per year, e-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in Europe. In Germany alone, 2 million tons are generated annually. Repairing products and extending their useful life could play a key role in mitigating the environmental consequences of all this waste. And that is exactly what a large majority of EU citizens want.

Nearly 80 percent would rather repair their devices than replace them. And a majority think that manufacturers should be legally obliged to facilitate the repair of digital devices or the replacement of their individual parts.

Such products have existed for some time — companies like Fairphone and Shiftphone produce sustainable, repairable smartphones, for instance. But with the EU’s new legislative mandates on the horizon, bigger players are getting ahead of the game.

Apple has launched a repair program for independent businesses, in which companies can get Apple parts, tools, training, service guides, diagnostics and resources to perform a variety of out-of-warranty repairs. Last year a German outdoor gear company began providing customers with an index showing how repairable each of its products are. Electrolux, a leading manufacturer of electrical appliances in Europe, has been preparing for the directive and will be ready to comply once it takes effect in March.

“We will now ensure that the specific parts, according to the legislation, will be available directly to consumers,” said Viktor Sundberg, vice president of European and environmental affairs at Electrolux. “And we will make the repair information available to independent repairers for the categories requested.”

Is that sufficient?

For Dorothea Kessler of iFixit Europe, the EU Parliament has indeed sent a strong signal that the continent must embrace a more sustainable circular economy. And consumer and environmental organizations have also welcomed the EU Parliament resolution with cautious optimism.

In the meantime, iFixit has been assigning a repairability rating to every new device on the market for years, and provides free step-by-step instructions for do-it-yourself repairs in 11 languages for 70,000 products. Its online forum allows users to exchange ideas with other tinkerers.

The online community, founded in California, now has three million monthly users in Europe and 10 million worldwide. To Kessler, it is a movement that has as much to do with altering mindsets as fixing gadgets.

“Our philosophy is that something doesn’t belong to you,” she said, “if you can’t open it.”

By Klaus Sieg writes for Reasons to Be Cheerful, a nonprofit editorial project that examines proven and replicable solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. This story is part of the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems. This story originally appeared online here.