On Wednesday, tragedy struck the community of Winder — only a short distance away from my home in Atlanta. When the initial shock and devastation of gun violence shatters a school community so close to home, one of the biggest questions facing parents, educators and the community is how to help youth overcome the profound trauma and lasting impact of what they’ve experienced.

Nothing prepares us for these conversations, nor the complex emotions that follow a school shooting. But as trusted adults, there is much we can do to be the guiding light our young people need.