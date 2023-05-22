Opinion: We shouldn’t let our veterans go hungry

Georgia is home to a significant number of veterans. They make up nearly 8% of our total state population, with around half of them calling the Greater Atlanta area home. According to Feeding Georgia, nearly 18% of food bank clients in our state had a veteran in their household before the pandemic, and the demand for help from food banks has only increased since.

Some have a physical service-connected disability. Others may suffer from mental health challenges that make holding a job difficult. One survey reported that 44% of veterans who served after September 11, 2001, faced challenges transitioning back to civilian life, exacerbating economic and food insecurity, which could be ameliorated with food assistance.

This is precisely why federal food assistance programs are critical, and why it is outrageous that Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans are attempting to undermine food assistance programs as they negotiate an increase of the debt limit with the White House.

We must increase our support of America’s heroes, not decrease it. A 2020 National Health Interview Survey found that nearly 60% of eligible veterans do not use the program. That is why Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., and I introduced the Feed Hungry Veterans Act to decrease barriers veterans face in accessing SNAP.

Yet even as my Democratic colleagues and I forge ahead in our negotiations to ensure that more veterans know about and can receive the help they need from SNAP, some fringe members of Congress are pushing proposals that would kick veterans off the program.

In recent weeks, members of the so-called Freedom Caucus have touted proposals to take food assistance away from SNAP beneficiaries, putting food-insecure veterans at further risk of slipping through the cracks. Using the language of “personal responsibility,” extreme Republicans are maneuvering to add unnecessary, strict and duplicative bureaucratic red tape to SNAP that could prevent veterans from receiving the food assistance they need to get well, stay well and find work.

Accepting any level of veteran hunger in this country is an insult to the men and women in uniform who defend our shores and values. Kicking them while they’re down by making it more difficult to access food is unconscionable.

I hope that the Republicans in Congress who are putting so much effort into hurting America’s veterans will remember their patriotic duty, stop with the partisan games and learn to serve the needs of those who served all of us: our great nation’s military veterans.

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, is the top-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee.