Opinion: We all have a role to play in forest management

To get ahead of the problem of wildfire, private landowners may choose to work with a consulting forester – who must be registered by the state just like a nurse practitioner – to determine the objectives for their land. Together, foresters and landowners develop a management plan – multifaceted documents that include scientific and economic analysis focused on wildlife biodiversity, watershed management, timber production and more. That plan will include prescribed fire, sustainable harvesting, tree planting and many other activities focused on developing a healthy forest that grows more wood while sequestering more carbon and cleaning more water.

But the process of ensuring healthy, resilient forest landscapes does not stop with the forester and landowner. All Georgians have an opportunity to keep our state’s working forests healthy and maximize their role in helping to address climate change. By making the simple choice of using paper and wood products that are biodegradable and recyclable, we promote management practices that keep our forests healthy, our economy strong, and our communities sustainable.

Think bigger than plates and napkins - innovation has led to the recent development of mass timber beams and panels that are as strong as steel and concrete. These building materials are beautiful and natural, and they store carbon as opposed to creating it – which is the case with more traditional concrete and steel beams. Learn about advancements in forest building products and seek them out. The use of more sustainable products provides economic stability for forest landowners, further allowing them to manage their land for climate resilience and wildfire mitigation, as well as supporting clean air, clean water, and wildlife habitat.

Today, we have more trees in Georgia than we did in 1950. We are planting more than 227 million trees each year, and we are growing 48 percent more wood than we harvest annually, all while leading the nation in timber harvested and total acres of working forests. Georgia’s working forests are a national success story, and we all benefit. I invite you to do your part to help us conserve our forests and ensure that the benefits they provide to our economy and our environment are here for future generations of Georgians.

Andres Villegas is president and CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association and Foundation.