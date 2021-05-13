Opinion: Ways to fix Ga.’s labor crisis

Compared to previous years for the same time, the current number of job postings is nearly double, proving that our conditions are unprecedented and require creative solutions.

In the short-term, we suggest that the state of Georgia:

1. Suspend additional federal unemployment benefits and direct available funds to a statewide job signing bonus program or other back-to-work initiative that helps match jobs to job seekers. This will incentivize Georgians’ return-to-work efforts.

2. Require unemployed Georgians to actively seek employment while drawing benefits.

3. Redirect federal funds to support our technical colleges and universities in rapid retraining and certification programs that upskill our labor force for new-economy jobs. Of course, we should allow these Georgians to continue collecting unemployment benefits as they retrain on a ramp-down timeline.

4. Eliminate the outdated Federal Self Certification Declaration checklist for unemployment insurance and return to a robust qualification process.

5. Utilize existing federal funds to improve the appeals process and address childcare benefit needs. This will clear out the backlogs in our Department of Labor so that more workers can exit the system and find meaningful work to support their families.

In the long-term, Georgia needs to aggressively pursue coordinated efforts that improve the talent pipeline, for example:

6. Build on the momentum of Gov. Brian Kemp’s needs-based scholarships to help more first-generation, low-income students find career success.

7. Develop a federal bipartisan solution to our existing H-1B, H-2A and H-2B worker visa programs that ensure Georgia companies and agricultural producers have the talent needed to meet growing demand.

8. Support the work of the Georgia House of Representatives’ Maximizing Global Talent Study Committee which will examine current regulatory burdens as well as opportunities for upward mobility and prosperity.

9. Finally, prepare our students to compete in the new economy by improving and coordinating our talent pipeline through a review of Georgia’s education delivery system that focuses on entrepreneurial training, upskilling, lifelong learning, STEM and evolving 21st-century skills.

The statewide business community is ready and willing to partner with government leaders, educators and every man and woman who wants to work. Undoubtedly, this will require one of the largest concerted efforts in our nation’s history as we work to overcome our setbacks and simultaneously plan for a more resilient future together. Let’s get to work, Georgia.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

This piece was signed on behalf of the:

Georgia Chamber of Commerce

American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia

Georgia Agribusiness Council

Georgia Association of Convenience Stores

Georgia Association of Manufacturers

Georgia Chemistry Council

Georgia Construction Aggregate Association

Georgia Farm Bureau

Georgia Forestry Association

Georgia Highway Contractors Association

Georgia Mining Association

Georgia Paper and Forest Products Association

Georgia Poultry Federation

Georgia Transportation Alliance