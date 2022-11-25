Opinion: Vince Dooley was way more than ‘coach’

Moreover, his willingness to serve countless nonprofit organizations, efforts and causes reflected the depth of his concern and love for others and our communities.

It was only natural that our organization would soon create the “Dooley Awards” – scholarships open to every high school senior athlete in Georgia who made the greatest difference in the lives of others. Every year (since it was a different group each year) at the ceremony Vince would give a variation on the same speech. He talked about the three men he admired most: Stan Musial, John Wooden and Nelson Mandela, describing their character and why they were worthy of respect and emulation.

In my words I always included the following question: have you ever called someone and they didn’t call you back? My answer was, “I have countless times. They were either too lazy, or thought they were too busy, or I wasn’t important enough.” “But,” I said, “Coach Dooley has always called me back the day I called.” One time I called him and he didn’t call back. I was surprised. When he didn’t call the next day either, I thought to myself, “he must be out of the country.” My suspicions were confirmed: devout Catholic that he was, he’d been on a trip to Lourdes, France.

I went on to say that returning calls illustrates respect for the one who has called, attention to detail and a disciplined life. “Be like Vince,” I’d say, “if you’re too busy or important to return calls, or emails, hire someone to do it for you.”

My favorite story of his was of the time he decided (because of his love for trees) to buy a rare tree for his beloved Barbara for their anniversary. He had a backhoe come in and plant it while she was away and then proudly presented it to her. Not caring a bit for trees, Barbara ran out and began searching on the branches for the ring or gift that she assumed he surely had hanging there for her to discover! Like all great men, he could make mistakes, but could also laugh at them.

Remember Musial, Wooden and Mandela, and be like them and Vince, a man who made our world immeasurably better.

Frederick B. Northup founded Athletes for a Better World in Atlanta in 1998, after retiring as Dean of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Seattle. He is the author of “Winning More Than The Game,” and most recently of the musical “David: the Faces of Love,” which he is trying to get to Broadway. He lives in Asheville, N.C.