Opinion: Vaccine trial offers opportunity to help others

But when my neighbor thanked me, I have to admit it felt pretty good. Maybe the small part I’m playing in this research will eventually lead to a world in which COVID-19 and its variants no longer prove to be so tragic -- the recent news from India has been especially troubling.

It’s not like I’m doing all that much, really. I mean, I was going to get the normal Moderna vaccine anyway, and letting them take some of my blood isn’t that big a deal for me. I have good veins, so getting blood from me isn’t difficult (once, randomly, when I was working for a food truck at a music festival, a customer complimented me on my vascularity, which was a little weird until she explain to me that she was a nurse and noticed such things).

Emory is always conducting clinical trials for something. You can find out more at this web page: http://clinicaltrials.emory.edu/index.html

Stephen Antczak is a writer who lives in the Decatur area.