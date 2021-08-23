Opinion: Tweaking data may better count the homeless

The strategy understands that no two communities are the same. Instead of working individually towards the same answer, cities form a collective team of critical stakeholders such as HUD’s Continuum of Care, which is representatives from organizations that coordinate the implementation of housing services, local governments, housing authorities, veteran services and nonprofit organizations.

Alongside the Built for Zero project team, the group of community members gather real-time data on their city by creating a monthly data pool where they can identify their homeless community by name — as well as their age, race, veteran status and how long they’ve been homeless.

This aids local governments in understanding who this population is and where they reach roadblocks to being housed. Alongside improvement coaches and data analytic experts, districts are guided in tearing down those barriers, says Beth Sandor, Community Solutions’ principal and Built for Zero co-director.

Built for Zero is working with 83 communities across the U.S. With the disciplined data format, five cities have ended chronic homelessness, 12 have ended veteran homelessness, and three have ended both.

“Data-driven decisions really helped us learn and identify where improvement needed to take place,” says Heather Kimme, the assistant executive director for the local housing authority in Bakersfield, California, a city that ended chronic homelessness in 2020, according to a Community Solutions’ report.

This story by Mia Ryder-Marks first appeared in The Eugene Weekly in Oregon. It was developed as part of the Catalyst Journalism Project at the University of Oregon, which seeks to spark action and response to Oregon’s most perplexing issues. This story is part of the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems. It originally appeared here.