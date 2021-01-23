Opinion: Truth must inform Ga.’s political debates now

These elected leaders want to now change Georgia’s current laws to “reduce voter fraud” and restore “the people’s confidence” in our elections’ “integrity”. This claim is based on a false and premeditated narrative that holds no factual or legal truth.

Thankfully, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston have shown their opposition to this legislation. Their principled leadership, along with Democrats and a large majority of voters throughout Georgia, will fight hard to ensure this legislation does not become law.

Our state has been through a great deal. It has been a tough year, and 2021 so far looks to be just as challenging. We must address the real problems plaguing our state.

To begin this work, it is incumbent that Republican legislators, those who support this new voter suppression and even those who choose just to remain silent, admit the truth. These proposed changes are not because of “voter fraud.” There has been no evidence of voter fraud in the November or runoff election. Let’s also remember, it was a Republican-controlled General Assembly that passed the current laws under the guise of wanting to make it easier for more people to vote.

What we are seeing once again is a false narrative and reaction to Blacks, people of color, and younger voters - all whom now see a calling to vote and participate in our electoral process. That is the truth behind this new voting proposal and the whole state knows it.

If there is anything we can learn from the last four years, it is that our discourse must change and that starts with telling the truth and being transparent with our motives.

We have a great deal of work to do together, from rebuilding our economy to addressing the many state needs, such as those related to COVID-19 and continuing to grow voter participation. We can’t prioritize these and other important endeavors if a contingent continues to attempt to control our state’s narrative through unsubstantiated fear-activating tactics.

Georgia deserves far better than that and these times deserve a new outlook on how we debate.

It’s time that we are honest with each other. If Republicans want to stymie Georgians from voting, let’s call it for what it is. These fringe Republicans simply do not want Black and brown families to vote - and that is wrong.

So let’s have that debate, with actual facts and data. If we do that, I am certain Georgia’s mainstream will quickly move on from this issue and we can finally begin addressing the actual needs that Georgia demands.

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson is presiding prelate of the 6th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), which comprises 534 Georgia churches, totaling more than 90,000 parishioners. He also directed Georgia’s “Operation Voter Turnout,” a nonpartisan, multi-faith coalition to support voting during the general and runoff elections.