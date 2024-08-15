As an African American, I am deeply troubled by the rhetoric directed at Vice President Kamala Harris by former President Donald Trump and his loyalists. Trump’s baseless claims that she isn’t a Black woman and dismissing her as merely a “diversity hire” are not only factually incorrect but also dangerously divisive. These statements perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine the significant progress we have made toward achieving racial equality and representation in American politics.

Trump’s rhetoric is not just an attack on Harris; it’s an attack on the very notion of Black identity and achievement. Harris is a proud Black woman of Jamaican and Indian descent, embodying the rich diversity that is the essence of the United States. Questioning her Blackness denies the complex and multifaceted nature of African American identity and disrespects her significant accomplishments.