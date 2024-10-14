It hurts moms to have to deny their children extracurricular activities when there is not enough money in the family budget. They are so disappointed to tell them they cannot afford beach vacations or visits to theme parks because the price of groceries, utilities, gasoline, insurance and other essentials continue to skyrocket under the Biden-Harris administration.

Georgia women also support Trump because they are terrified not only for their own safety but the safety of their children. Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are no longer something that happen only in the inner city. Too many parents in metro Atlanta suburbs are grieving the loss of their children from drug overdoses, including the parents of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose at Dunwoody High School in May.

In addition, women are frightened their daughters may become the latest young woman to go missing because of the escalation of human trafficking now that this criminal enterprise has escalated thanks to an open border.

The open border policy of the Biden-Harris administration has led to millions of illegal immigrants in our country since 2020, with untold numbers of criminals roaming freely in states, including Georgia.

Only Trump has pledged to deport these illegal immigrants who have been let into our nation without proper vetting, endangering all citizens and raising the alarms of women who want to protect themselves and their children.

Because of the fear of migrant-imported crime, women are increasingly purchasing guns to protect themselves. In 2021, the National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that there had been record-high gun sales, and women accounted for a record 40% of those sales. This year, that number might be even higher.

For too long, Harris, Democrats and the media have relentlessly focused on abortion as the most important topic to women. As a woman, a lawmaker, an aunt and sister, I want to call them out on this misguided distraction.

When you worry about draining your checkbook before getting paid each month and about crime, the economy and making sure your loved ones are always safe are by far the most important issues of our time.

Despite the endless campaign commercials and rhetoric, Georgia women will turn out in record numbers to elect Trump as our 47th president. Their momma bear instinct will drive them to the polls to help make life better for the ones they love.

Charlice Byrd is a Republican state representative from Woodstock. She represents District 20 in the Georgia House and is chairwoman of the House Freedom Caucus.