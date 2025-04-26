Last week, I attended a powerful town hall hosted by Greater Georgia in DeKalb County. Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King gave insight into the recent tort reforms passed by the Georgia state legislature.
If you have tuned into any news stations recently, you have seen just how out of control town hall events can get when passions run high. This town hall, however, was much different from the scenes we have watched unfold on our televisions.
The open dialogue and community-focused conversations provided a seldom-seen opportunity for meaningful discussion about a hot-button issue. People from across the region showed up to listen and understand how these reforms will impact their businesses and their families.
These new reforms are a game-changer for small business owners, families and communities like mine across the state. It’s not just policy — it’s a lifeline for hardworking Georgians striving to build a better future.
For too long, frivolous lawsuits have drained resources from entrepreneurs who pour their hearts into serving their neighborhoods.
As Commissioner King noted, these reforms aim to create a balanced legal environment, reducing the financial strain on businesses while ensuring justice for those genuinely harmed. This resonates deeply in communities where small businesses — often Black-owned — are the backbone of economic growth.
For me, the event was personal. I’ve watched friends and family members struggle throughout the Black community to keep their businesses afloat under the weight of skyrocketing insurance premiums.
At the town hall, a local business owner shared how rising premiums forced tough choices—cutting staff or raising prices. Senate Bill 68 offers relief by ensuring businesses are only liable for what they can control, not for unrelated crimes or inflated claims.
This means more Black-owned shops, restaurants, and child care centers can stay open, employ our neighbors, and invest in our communities.
As an African American, I know progress happens when we unite for common-sense, bipartisan solutions.
Commissioner King emphasized that these reforms aren’t about favoring corporations — they’re about protecting consumers and job creators alike. Lower insurance costs could mean more affordable goods and services, putting money back into our pockets.
Georgia’s new tort reforms are a step toward a fairer, more equitable state.
They protect our right to seek justice while curbing lawsuit abuse that stifles growth. For small business owners, families, and dreamers in our neighborhoods, Senate Bill 68 stands as a testament to what meaningful, bipartisan reforms can do for our community.
Credit: Melvin Everson/contributed
Melvin Everson is a former State Representative.
