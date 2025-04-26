Opinion
Opinion

Tort reform is a lifeline for hardworking Georgians striving to build a better future

Former State representative says these reforms are good for Black-owned businesses
Georgia’s State Capitol. Senate Bill 68, a tort reform bill, recently passed both the Senate and House and was signed into law. (File photo)

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Georgia’s State Capitol. Senate Bill 68, a tort reform bill, recently passed both the Senate and House and was signed into law. (File photo)
By Melvin Everson – contributor
46 minutes ago

Last week, I attended a powerful town hall hosted by Greater Georgia in DeKalb County. Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King gave insight into the recent tort reforms passed by the Georgia state legislature.

If you have tuned into any news stations recently, you have seen just how out of control town hall events can get when passions run high. This town hall, however, was much different from the scenes we have watched unfold on our televisions.

The open dialogue and community-focused conversations provided a seldom-seen opportunity for meaningful discussion about a hot-button issue. People from across the region showed up to listen and understand how these reforms will impact their businesses and their families.

These new reforms are a game-changer for small business owners, families and communities like mine across the state. It’s not just policy — it’s a lifeline for hardworking Georgians striving to build a better future.

For too long, frivolous lawsuits have drained resources from entrepreneurs who pour their hearts into serving their neighborhoods.

As Commissioner King noted, these reforms aim to create a balanced legal environment, reducing the financial strain on businesses while ensuring justice for those genuinely harmed. This resonates deeply in communities where small businesses — often Black-owned — are the backbone of economic growth.

For me, the event was personal. I’ve watched friends and family members struggle throughout the Black community to keep their businesses afloat under the weight of skyrocketing insurance premiums.

At the town hall, a local business owner shared how rising premiums forced tough choices—cutting staff or raising prices. Senate Bill 68 offers relief by ensuring businesses are only liable for what they can control, not for unrelated crimes or inflated claims.

This means more Black-owned shops, restaurants, and child care centers can stay open, employ our neighbors, and invest in our communities.

As an African American, I know progress happens when we unite for common-sense, bipartisan solutions.

Commissioner King emphasized that these reforms aren’t about favoring corporations — they’re about protecting consumers and job creators alike. Lower insurance costs could mean more affordable goods and services, putting money back into our pockets.

Georgia’s new tort reforms are a step toward a fairer, more equitable state.

They protect our right to seek justice while curbing lawsuit abuse that stifles growth. For small business owners, families, and dreamers in our neighborhoods, Senate Bill 68 stands as a testament to what meaningful, bipartisan reforms can do for our community.

Melvin Everson is a former State representative. (Courtesy of Melvin Everson)

Credit: Melvin Everson/contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Melvin Everson/contributed

Melvin Everson is a former State Representative.

About the Author

Melvin Everson
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers remarks during a bill signing ceremony for tort reform bills SB 68 and SB 69 at the Georgia State Capitol, Tuesday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs off on sweeping new limits on lawsuits

Kemp’s legal overhaul is now law — but will it bring down insurance costs?

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law an overhaul of the state's litigation system aimed at bringing down insurance costs.

OPINION

Justice out of reach: Atlanta’s legal aid crisis

The legal system doesn’t need more noise — it needs clarity. A new student-led project can help.

The Latest

Immigrant families line up outside U.S. Immigration Court in downtown Los Angeles in January 2019. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

U.S. immigration policy spurs rising mental health crisis

Readers write

OPINION

04/27 Mike Luckovich: Ethan Hunt’s a chicken

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.