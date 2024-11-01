As I packed up the last of our research equipment, I turned to see the soft-spoken farmworker who we interviewed earlier that day about her experience laboring in extreme heat. Her small frame was now marked with painful, red blisters across her hand and around her tired eyes. She reminded me of my mom with her small stature and callused hands from years of labor. But the most gut-wrenching part wasn’t the seeping burn she now showed me; it was realizing what she had endured.

Her supervisor insisted it was just an allergic reaction to the “plant water” they sprayed. But this was no allergy; it was clearly a chemical burn from pesticide exposure, and they were gaslighting her — exploiting her vulnerability as a guest worker to keep her from seeking treatment. I thought to myself, who could be this cruel? Even working mules receive better treatment than my people.