There is already public mistrust of scientists and government officials. There are numerous, complex reasons for this mistrust. These reasons include the historic mistreatment of people of color by scientists — such as experimentation on Black and Indigenous people’s bodies without their consent and racial disparities in care (fueled by interpersonal and health system biases) that persist today. Recently, the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic played a large role in eroding public trust, especially trust in the CDC. Having a mass distributor of health misinformation name the top officers of these agencies, then, is not just a conflict of interest; it stands to erode public trust even further. Appointing Kennedy would directly undermine lifesaving health research, clinical services and community services across the United States. Whether you realize it or not, you and your family will be affected by his appointments — especially if children, older adults and those with existing conditions are suddenly unable to receive timely vaccines (or if they develop preventable illnesses because many others are suddenly not vaccinating).

As a pediatric nurse practitioner in primary care for the past 20 years, I have educated many caregivers about vaccines, including potential vaccine side effects. With the growing trend of nervousness and uncertainty about vaccines (called vaccine hesitancy), I have welcomed people to express their worries about vaccines in a safe space. These conversations allow us to explore their concerns together — and share science-based facts to help dispel myths. I often share with caregivers the benefits we, as a nation, have experienced from vaccines. Over the years, we have seen that populations of children who once were prone to illness or early death from preventable causes are significantly more likely to live and thrive today. I share with them that this is in large part because of the recognition that vaccination is not just about protecting yourself or your loved ones. Vaccination protects everyone. The more people accept vaccines, the lower the disease risk for all.

With empathy, we discuss how, despite the potential side effects (such as swelling or discomfort at the injection site, fever, fatigue to name a few) and even rarer an adverse reaction (developing hives or breathing problems), a child can be saved from serious illness — and the family and work disruptions that can come from caring for a sick child.

As a clinician, I validate and help people to work through fear.

In stark contrast, Kennedy manipulates fear. He uses the loving and well-intentioned doubts of those who simply want to protect their loved ones. He uses the trust of caregivers to push messages that are false. Kennedy has, for instance, subscribed to the work of a physician, Andrew Wakefield, who admittedly falsified data to connect autism spectrum disorder with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Despite Wakefield’s admissions, Kennedy continues to knowingly promote this lie and other false narratives related to vaccines and health.

What does Kennedy gain by promoting this misinformation? Political favor, power, fame? How ironic that a person who speaks of distrust for our scientific leaders knowingly spreads information you cannot trust. How ironic that he is eager to select our nation’s next scientific leaders.

To state the obvious, science — meaning research studies, including laboratory testing under strict guidelines — drives the work of the CDC, the FDA and the NIH. The leaders you elect must believe in science and practice the scientific methods that have allowed the United States to remain on the leading edge of health care research and development. The future of health care is directly linked to who holds political office.

Do we still aspire to the highest health standards for our children?

If so, we must turn down those who promote harmful messaging. The best way to reject them is to vote. Vote in local, state and national elections. If you are a swing voter, bring this issue into the ballot box come November. Candidates for our upcoming election are right now expressing their thoughts about health policies and potential health leaders. Listen, read carefully and — if your mind isn’t made up about how to vote — consider making our health care future a priority.

Not sure how or where to vote in Georgia? This step-by-step guide makes it easy. If you can’t vote, you can still have a voice: Volunteer for your candidate of choice, help others sign up to vote, or drive loved ones or neighbors to the polls.

If your mind isn’t made up about vaccines either, that’s OK too. Speak with a trusted clinician or use available resources such as Vaccinate Your Family and the Vaccine Education Center to decide. Just don’t let Kennedy make the decision for you.

Voting and the health care of your family are individual choices, yet they are deeply connected. Choose leaders who will care for you and your loved ones more than profit or power.

Stacy Buchanan is an assistant professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. This opinion piece represents the views of the author and does not reflect the opinions of Emory University faculty, staff or other employees.