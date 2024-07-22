One of the ironies of the past few weeks was that the people who are in safe seats — who don’t have to win over moderates and swing voters — seemed to be the staunchest defenders of Biden and were pressuring everyone else to fall in line. Many are now quickly rolling up for Harris and again pressuring everyone to fall in line. I understand their drive, but if they think it is important for Democrats to win this race for the White House, the eventual nominee needs to show she can reach beyond the Democratic base.

In the coming weeks, Harris is going to face charges from Republicans that she just checks all the Democratic Party’s identity politics boxes: woman, Black, Asian, immigrant family. She has the tools to counter this with her resume of accomplishment that would be the envy of any candidate and that should appeal to moderates: vice president, senator, California attorney general, district attorney, prosecutor. I can attest that she is a smart, sharp and personable woman. (And I would so love to see her in a debate with Trump. Please let the prosecutor prosecute.)

To win the nomination and the election in November, Harris needs to think about the independent and Republican voters who don’t want to vote for Trump. Can she give them a good reason to vote for her? She needs to think about Democratic voters who have been uninspired by the top of the ticket. What can she do to motivate them to go and vote? As vice president, she has been under Biden’s shadow, defending him and his policies. Now she needs to give us her vision for America.

On Sunday, she posted a statement that was music to my ears: that she intends to “to earn and win this nomination.” That is exactly where she needs to start. I also appreciate that she worked the phones for 10 hours immediately after hearing from Biden that he was stepping aside. That is good and aggressive politics, but more must be done.

Madam Vice President, give us a chance at renewed hope for the future of this country.