Opinion
Opinion

The cost of silence: When we can’t say the words that define the work

With a growing list of words being deemed off-limits in federal communications, groups rewrite how they serve their communities.
A sign is held up during a rally to protect funding for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024. As the Trump administration threatens to strip accrediting bodies of their power, many are scrambling to purge diversity requirements. (Emily Elconin/The New York Times)

By Kenneth Braswell – contributor
1 hour ago

Language is more than expression. It’s access. It’s visibility. It’s a strategy. And in the world of federal funding and public service, it’s everything.

For the past 16 years, I’ve led Fathers Inc. through the complex world of federally funded programming. We’ve secured and managed over $90 million in federal contracts and grants, not because we were lucky, privileged or “didn’t deserve it,” but because we were highly successful in doing the work and learned to tell our story in ways that met the moment: truthfully, tactfully and strategically. But this moment is different.

Under the current presidential administration, a growing list of words has been deemed off-limits in federal communications, applications and narratives. Words like “equity,” “inclusion,” “marginalized” and “trauma.” Words like “systemic,” “bias,” “gender” and “justice.” Words that, for many of us, are not just labels, but anchors for the very work we’re doing.

ExploreOpinion: Diversity is not a bad word

These restrictions are not subtle. They are deliberate. And they are forcing every organization working in the public sector to ask the same question: How do we tell the truth if we can’t say the words that define it?

Let’s be clear: This isn’t an article to debate political narratives of who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s not a judgment on how some may feel about the changes in process and policy. It’s an acknowledgment that, as service providers, we must find ways to coexist in this current climate in order to continue doing great work — even if the method isn’t what we’re used to.

This isn’t about political correctness. It’s about precision. When I say we work with Black fathers, I’m not being divisive. I’m being accurate. When we say our work addresses generational trauma, it’s not a theory — it’s a pattern we’ve seen play out across families, ZIP codes and courtrooms. Removing these words doesn’t remove the need. It removes clarity.

Federal funding applications now require us to describe systemic issues in neutral terms, but neutrality isn’t always honesty. And in trying to remain neutral, we risk becoming vague, detached and ineffective.

When we can’t use the language of lived experience, we start telling sanitized stories. We say “underserved” instead of naming who has been consistently excluded. We describe “barriers” without naming what’s creating them. We talk about “stress” instead of trauma and “instability” instead of injustice.

ExploreWe can’t let Trump dismantle college DEI efforts

The people we serve are not confused about what they’re facing. They know what it is, and they need us to name it, not soften it. Our narratives are our north star. They guide how we serve, how we evaluate, and how we grow. If our narratives are compromised, our programs will be, too.

Here’s the twist. Federal agencies may prohibit certain words, but they still want the same outcomes: decreased disparities in education, health and housing; increased access to services in historically excluded communities; programs that are responsive, measurable and relevant to real-world challenges. They want the work; they just don’t want the words that define it.

So we’re left with a choice. Do we mute our message? Or do we find a new way to speak?

At Fathers Inc., we’re not giving up the language of our mission, but we are learning how to frame it differently. Instead of “trauma-informed,” we say “responsive to stress, instability and harm.” Instead of “marginalized youth,” we say “young people with limited access to consistent services or support.” Instead of “racial disparities,” we say “gaps in outcomes that align with community background and geography.”

It’s not perfect, but it’s precise. And it keeps the door open.

If we can’t say “equity,” we can still show it through data. If we can’t say “justice,” we can describe accountability. If we can’t name the identities of the people we serve, we can highlight the patterns that shape their outcomes.

Storytelling is still our superpower. We just need new methods. We’ll use numbers to ground narratives, describe the condition instead of labeling the identity, and focus on how systems function, not just how they’re named.

We are not just program leaders. We are translators. We have to translate pain into policy, exclusion into access and community need into compliance language that gets funded. That takes more than wordsmithing. It takes discipline, wisdom and courage.

This language shift is not the end of the work. It’s a test of how well we understand it. The people most affected by injustice, poverty and instability do not benefit from our frustration. They benefit from our ability to adapt and continue serving.

No, we will not stop telling the truth. We will tell it more clearly, strategically and intentionally, because the work is still urgent, the need is still there, and the story still matters.

A 2023 report by the Urban Institute noted that language shifts in federal guidance have created “significant tension” for community-based organizations that rely on accurate language to demonstrate community need and program effectiveness. Similarly, a survey by the National Network of Public Health Institutes found that 63% of practitioners felt limited in their ability to describe health disparities due to shifting political language restrictions.

In the face of this, we do not retreat. We adapt.

As I often say, “Our job isn’t just to get funded. Our job is to stay faithful to the communities we serve even when the language gets rewritten.”

The truth still lives in the work. It’s our job to make sure it also lives in the words.

Kenneth Braswell chief executive officer of Fathers Inc. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Kenneth Braswell, chief executive officer of Fathers Inc., leads efforts to promote responsible fatherhood and strengthen families nationwide. With extensive experience in community development and father engagement, he drives impactful initiatives and policies. Learn more at www.fathersincorporated.com.

Kenneth Braswell
Finding legal help is harder than it should be in Atlanta and the state of Georgia. But a now a new student-led project called Lawdie is aiding the process. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

OPINION

Justice out of reach: Atlanta’s legal aid crisis

The legal system doesn’t need more noise — it needs clarity. A new student-led project can help.

OPINION

Elimination of federal education centers is an attack on civil rights

Equity Assistance Centers are rooted in the Civil Rights Act, not DEI initiatives.

Children’s Healthcare suspends gender-affirming care for transgender kids

Parents of trans children who receive gender-affirming care at Children's Healthcare have gotten messages letting them know the facility will no longer offer the treatments.

A crosswalk on S. Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross was created by Gateway85 CID. In Gwinnett County, Gateway85 CID has added more than 20 miles of new sidewalks, along with street lighting and landscaping, to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility in one of Georgia’s largest industrial and logistics hubs. (Courtesy of Gateway85 CID)

Credit: Courtesy of Gateway85 CID

OPINION

How Community Improvement Districts are transforming Georgia communities

1h ago
OPINION

Pope Francis’ call in ‘Laudato Si’’ is blueprint for saving the Earth

1h ago

Readers write

1h ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.