I’m not a cat lady. In fact, I prefer to play with cute puppies and dogs. I am, however, in my 50s, never married and have no children. I am a professional cisgender (heterosexual) woman.

But I align with the “childless cat ladies” Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, scorned as “miserable” in a 2021 interview unearthed after he was named the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Contrary to Vance’s opinion, “childless cat ladies” are not a small, anti-democratic, uncaring group of women who hate families who should be punished for our sin of being childless and who should pay more in taxes or have our votes diluted. We are your sisters, your daughters, your aunts, your neighbors, your cousins. We are business leaders, political leaders and taxpayers. We serve in the military and volunteer in the community. We, too, are patriotic Americans.

Vance might be surprised at how many Americans he offended with his cat ladies comment. Single, unmarried adults in the United States over the age of 25 make up 30% of the overall population. And as many as 57% of those who are single do not even want to date. According to the Census Bureau data, 49% of U.S. adults are single. That’s 132 million unmarried Americans. This includes those who are divorced or widowed as well as those who never married. And by focusing on single women, Vance and his sympathizers miss that more and more men are remaining single.

For a woman who wants children of her own, as I did, there is no greater loss than to be unable to birth them. Millions of women and men, couples and singles, suffer each year in the United States and globally from infertility. If they want to pursue biological children, they will need in vitro fertilization treatments. Many spend tens of thousands of dollars only to have those treatments fail. I was one of those people in my early 30s, when I was preparing for marriage with my then-boyfriend and was excited to start a family. From routine blood tests for an unrelated issue, the doctor discovered I could not conceive because of my yearslong battle with endometriosis, an often silent killer of young women’s fertility.

I lost my boyfriend. He married someone who could give him children. My infertility was a deal-breaker for him. I get it, but it hurt deeply. I felt like a failure as a woman, despite my life successes. I stopped dating and went inward. It was just too hard to have to keep sharing the sad news. A dark depression descended and stayed for years. Having two beautiful nieces helped to ease my pain at not having my own children. I had to go on, but the pain never went away.