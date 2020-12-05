Opinion: Teaching infectious disease epidemiology during a pandemic

There were times when I questioned if it was insensitive to dive so deeply into the pandemic in class. On top of the challenges faced by all, some also had personal and family battles with COVID-19. Wisely, many instructors across campus decided to make their classrooms (or Zoom-rooms) a space free from the pandemic. But for a class on infectious disease epidemiology, that would have been tantamount to treating the virus as a hoax -- to not acknowledge the reality in front of us. Students could have said “this is too much.” But that’s not what I heard from them. One student told me that this was “the most immersive form of learning that I have experienced … with the pandemic’s daily unfolding serving to cement each abstract concept.” My recorded “asynchronous” lectures largely avoided the subject of the pandemic in favor of general principles while the students led discussions about how the week’s topic applied to the current moment. Another student commented that “what was lost in traditional classroom structure was replaced by the real-world pandemic.” The classroom became a place to deliberately and carefully make sense of the cacophony.

For years, I taught how novel infections spread exponentially. I taught how, in the beginning of an emerging epidemic, a pathogen can either look not-so-bad or even worse than it truly is and that one should be wary of politicians and pundits who latch onto the end of that spectrum that suits their purpose. I taught that epidemics come to an end when the herd immunity threshold is reached -- hopefully through immunization. Never did I expect to see these principles play out quite so clearly.