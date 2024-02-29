Opinion: Target makers of menthol cigarettes, not African American smokers

At its most benign, a “menthol ban” will increase negative police interactions in Black communities — which are already three times as likely to turn deadly, as documented by the National Institutes of Health and witnessed by millions in the televised lynchings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

Many civil rights leaders and organizations have joined in sounding the alarm about a “Drug War 2.0.” In 2022, the City of South Fulton passed a resolution I authored which declares, “The prosecution of any allegation, charge or information relating to the use of menthol products or flavored cigars shall be the lowest priority for enforcement.” But African Americans can’t count on every municipality and its police to be as progressive as ours.

If this policy passes, African Americans must educate and prepare our communities for punitive new laws that will disproportionately affect us. One needs only to look at criminal justice outcomes in Massachusetts — one of the most liberal states in the country — for proof.

In 2020, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to ban menthol cigarettes. Since enacting their ban, a robust black market for menthol cigarettes has evolved, documented by its own Multi-Agency Illegal Tobacco Task Force. Its 2023 annual report recommends expanding felony charges to individuals for “possession with intent to sell” menthol cigarettes.

It is not unreasonable to believe that once a federal menthol ban goes into effect, a person arrested for a menthol cigarette-related crime could face not only prosecution for that crime, but trigger prosecutions of three-strikes or other repeat offender laws, revocation of parole and immediate return to prison, voting rights disenfranchisement in states whose archaic codes remove the right to vote for any felony conviction and even deportation for persons with legally issued visas.

Let’s not promulgate policies from a story we all know ends in tragedy for communities of color. By concentrating on proven effective interventions that reduce youth tobacco and menthol consumption, we can safeguard community health without perpetuating injustice.

We could fund such policies with reparations from tobacco companies to the communities they targeted with their menthol marketing. It has been well-documented that tobacco companies intentionally advertised menthol cigarettes — the most toxic of their offerings — to Black and brown communities. As a result, 81% of Black smokers use menthol products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I implore President Joe Biden to reconsider the criminalization of menthol cigarettes — and by extension, menthol smokers — and work instead on less harmful approaches. Rather than reviving punitive systems from which too many Black families are still recovering, we can birth new public health policies that promote health and preserve justice for all.

Khalid Kamau is mayor of South Fulton.