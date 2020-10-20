Opinion: Supporting Pre-K popular with voters

The public health crisis has underscored the importance of early childhood education and supportive family leave policies for working parents and the economy. Voters are focused on the need for affordable, high-quality child care in order to go back to work – and family leave to be able to stay home when they’re sick or have a loved one who is sick.

As Congress considers how to assist Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia voters across the political spectrum say ensuring that working families have access to quality, affordable child care should be a priority. In fact, 86 percent indicated support for targeted financial assistance specifically for the child care industry.

Now more than ever, voters recognize the importance of early care and learning, and policies that support working families. In a divided political environment, support for early learning is consistently strong and overwhelmingly bipartisan. Sixty-five percent of Georgia voters would be “more likely” to vote for a candidate for political office who supports policies that give families more access to quality child care and preschool. If we’re going to get back to work, high-quality, affordable child care is critical. All of Georgia’s political leaders should take note.

Mindy Binderman is executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS).