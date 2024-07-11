Last month, I was scheduled to testify in a potentially historic civil case in Atlanta in which 11 plaintiffs sued the Red Roof Inn, alleging the hotelier knew or should have known that sex trafficking was occurring at two properties in Smyrna and Buckhead — claims that Red Roof Inn denied. However, the jury was not able to render a verdict because the case concluded in settlement after the first day of defense testimony.

While in Atlanta, I became even more acquainted with the commercial sex activity that has plagued this city but that is still not truly understood by its residents.