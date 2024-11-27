My congregation, like many Jewish organizations, was quick to express disappointment when Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff symbolically voted to block certain offensive arms from being delivered to Israel years from now.
Our hasty statement failed to recognize the nuance of their actions. It overlooked the symbolic nature of the vote, given that the senators knew they were in the minority and the window to renegotiate the deal had already closed. It also missed the nuance of timing — these weapons will not be delivered for years, allowing ample time for circumstances to evolve.
I know that both Sens. Warnock and Ossoff deeply value the safety and security of Israel. Their track records show this — not only in their decisive votes when it matters most, but also in their personal engagement with the complexities of the U. S-Israel relationship.
Perhaps our initial reaction was rooted in the wisdom of the Mishna, an ancient Jewish text: “Be careful with politicians, for they are your friends when it is in their interest, but do not stand by you in times of trouble.” But we must not let cynicism cloud our judgment.
Before Raphael Warnock became a senator, he was a colleague in the service of God and community. Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he serves as pastor, has a long and meaningful history of partnership with Atlanta’s Jewish community. He has always shown care for the people of Israel, alongside his commitment to the well-being of every human being, all created in the image of God. Warnock remains a man of principle and integrity.
I also know Ossoff to be deeply committed to Israel’s safety and security. I’ve seen it firsthand — in his thorough briefings to Jewish community leaders, informed by countless hours of work on the Senate Intelligence Committee. His words to our community on the anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, moved me to tears. After the tragic murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli hostage with ties to my congregation, Ossoff called me personally to express his condolences. He is proud of his Jewish identity and carries the weight of history on his shoulders. His actions and words reflect a steadfast commitment to the U.S.-Israel alliance.
When it has mattered most, both senators have stood firmly in support of Israel. I trust that they will continue to do so.
As a proud Zionist, I feel immense gratitude to live in an era where we are a “free people in our land.” I will always advocate for the body and soul of the state of Israel. But nations and people are more than the governments that represent them. Many Israelis disagree with the policies of the current Netanyahu government and hope the United States will leverage its influence wisely. Many American Jews, too, feel anxious about how our government and representatives will act in the future.
We might not always agree with our friends or representatives, but we must resist the impulse to abandon them over minor disagreements. In a world filled with division, let us strive for understanding, nuance and enduring partnership.
Ari Kaiman serves as the senior rabbi at Congregation Shearith Israel in Atlanta.
