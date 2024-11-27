My congregation, like many Jewish organizations, was quick to express disappointment when Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff symbolically voted to block certain offensive arms from being delivered to Israel years from now.

Our hasty statement failed to recognize the nuance of their actions. It overlooked the symbolic nature of the vote, given that the senators knew they were in the minority and the window to renegotiate the deal had already closed. It also missed the nuance of timing — these weapons will not be delivered for years, allowing ample time for circumstances to evolve.