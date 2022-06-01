Opinion: Road race keeps pushing through challenges

On July 4th, 1970, 107 men and 3 women crossed the finish line of the first Peachtree Road Race. The brainchild of Dr. Tim Singleton, a Georgia State professor, the event was a seasonably hot, humid and humble 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) affair born before the running boom of the 1970s helped drive participant growth of this and countless other road races and marathons around the country.
I’m not sure if these “Original 110″ were pioneers or just plain crazy. But I am quite certain that over these 53 years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has grown to reflect the spirit, values and aspirations of our city better than any other event, entity or annual endeavor.
The Peachtree, as it is known, is now much more than a road race. Yes, the fleet of foot chase fast times and awards. But at Atlanta Track Club we say there are 60,000 reasons driving each year’s event and that most people’s motivations have nothing to do with chasing a personal best time. To the contrary and quite simply, the Peachtree is where and how tens of thousands of Georgians spanning multiple generations have learned to spend the morning hours of their 4th of July.
In 2019, the Peachtree celebrated its 50th running with a year-long nostalgic look at the memories and moments of the previous half century. From Jeff Galloway’s victory in 1970 (before his Olympic participation in 1972), to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s commitment to become title sponsor of the race in 1976, to Mayor Andrew Young’s negotiation with faith leaders to keep the race on July 4th even when it landed on a Sunday, to the Shepherd Center agreeing to help the Club deliver a wheelchair division in 1982, the race grew and matured. From the decision in 1999 to change the finish line at Piedmont Park due to the race’s growth, to the drought year of 2008 when the race finished elsewhere, and of course to Bill Thorn, now 91, the iron man who has completed every edition of the race, we embraced the past with an intention of moving forward on a grand plan for the next 50 years.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 did what no other weather, religious, local or geopolitical event in half a century could do. It forced us to cancel the in-person Peachtree in 2020 and pivot to a two-day, scaled-back version of the event in 2021 – complete with COVID-sniffing canines and masks on the back of race bib numbers.
As July 4th approached with the normal March lottery registration period closed, we recognized that the world has forever changed as a result of COVID-19. Millions of metro Atlanta residents and tens of thousands of Peachtree faithful have adjusted their short-term planning. Gone are the days when people plan their 4th of July in March – because, well, no one quite knows whether COVID will allow for travel, if they will feel comfortable in large crowds or whether local COVID restrictions might, once again, have forced us to hit pause on Atlanta’s most majestic of happenings.
So, we have made the decision to reopen Peachtree registration until June 4th for those who were not comfortable, unsure of their plans or just too busy readjusting to life. My hope is that as we return to our new normal -- Atlantans young and old, slow and fast, Black and white, gendered and non-gendered alike will choose to join in the triumphant return of the Peachtree. If you’re a Peachtree veteran, you’ll see and feel a familiar race morning excitement with a flyover, course entertainment and, of course, that coveted finishers shirt. And if you decide to join us for the first time, I promise that you’ll finish with new friends, a memorable experience and a newfound love for the community in which you live, work and now walk/run.
Thank you, Atlanta, for keeping this special event alive and well.
Rich Kenah is race director for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.
