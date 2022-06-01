Opinion: Road race keeps pushing through challenges

Unfortunately, COVID-19 did what no other weather, religious, local or geopolitical event in half a century could do. It forced us to cancel the in-person Peachtree in 2020 and pivot to a two-day, scaled-back version of the event in 2021 – complete with COVID-sniffing canines and masks on the back of race bib numbers.

As July 4th approached with the normal March lottery registration period closed, we recognized that the world has forever changed as a result of COVID-19. Millions of metro Atlanta residents and tens of thousands of Peachtree faithful have adjusted their short-term planning. Gone are the days when people plan their 4th of July in March – because, well, no one quite knows whether COVID will allow for travel, if they will feel comfortable in large crowds or whether local COVID restrictions might, once again, have forced us to hit pause on Atlanta’s most majestic of happenings.

So, we have made the decision to reopen Peachtree registration until June 4th for those who were not comfortable, unsure of their plans or just too busy readjusting to life. My hope is that as we return to our new normal -- Atlantans young and old, slow and fast, Black and white, gendered and non-gendered alike will choose to join in the triumphant return of the Peachtree. If you’re a Peachtree veteran, you’ll see and feel a familiar race morning excitement with a flyover, course entertainment and, of course, that coveted finishers shirt. And if you decide to join us for the first time, I promise that you’ll finish with new friends, a memorable experience and a newfound love for the community in which you live, work and now walk/run.

Thank you, Atlanta, for keeping this special event alive and well.

Rich Kenah is race director for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.