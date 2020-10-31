Opinion: Risks and reality around COVID-19

In the U.S., the issue is politically charged; governors of states “opening early” have been routinely lambasted for placing economic recovery over lives. An honest appraisal would acknowledge how hard it is to predict how or why an outbreak can spontaneously fade away as SARS-1 did 16 years ago, or how tailored protection, as the Swedes are now doing, might speed arrival of herd immunity, a point at which a susceptible population gains protection from the growing number of people who, through natural exposure (or eventually, a vaccine) might become immune to COVID-19 infection. While “flattening the curve” minimizes rapid bursts of illness, ultimate control requires an environment where the virus can no longer spread easily.

The hardest part of transparency is admitting mistakes. While no one can reasonably hold official leadership responsible for what is essentially “unknowable,” part of the COVID-19 knowledge gap could have been avoided. In 2007, then-CDC Director Julie Gerberding said research was underway to learn more about the role of masks and respirators in blocking flu viruses, but the results would not be available for months or years. Thirteen years later the agency still had not shared results. CDC subject matter experts did not change their minds on masks, until late spring when, bolstered by a few trusted partners, and a rush of rapidly contrived laboratory studies, the pendulum swung from cool indifference to rigid dogma. By summer, current CDC Director Robert Redfield opined that universal mask use could put the COVID-19 genie back in the bottle within two months. Sensational claims like this, unsubstantiated by scientific evidence, further undermine public trust, especially when patience has worn thin by a host of other restrictions that, regardless of their presumed effectiveness, continue to wreak havoc: loved ones dying alone, medical services delayed, elderly persons isolated from family, weddings postponed, schools closed, businesses ruined, sports events canceled, religious practice constrained, travel curtailed.

What’s more, we’ve created an environment where fear, suspicion, indifference and intolerance damage human relations. Where benefits may be tentative, or even speculative, collateral damage is unarguable. Unyielding policies denying elderly people contact with family are cruel, however well-intentioned. Inflexible nursing home and hospital visitation restrictions severely diminish whatever quality of life elderly residents and patients might have maintained. For practical reasons, staff at these facilities with careful health status monitoring, come and go. For humanitarian reasons, close family members should and could be similarly accommodated.

Opportunistic politicians too often fan flames of discord, through blaming, shaming, discrediting, virtue-signaling, and incessant cheap shots at opponents.

As the pandemic has grown old, some scientists, politicians, and reporters have lost sight of their distinct but overlapping roles. As healthy tension yields to hyper-defensiveness and derisive attacks, science, government, and journalism all lose credibility with the one thing they all profess to value most: the best interests of the American people.

Dan Rutz, retired CDC communications strategist, co-led communication strategy and behavior change policy in several of the agency’s emergency responses, including SARS-I, monkeypox, West Nile Virus and Avian Influenza. As part of CDC’s Center for Global Health, he worked on HIV/AIDS prevention initiatives in Africa. As a visiting professor, he has, since 2008 taught integrated communication strategy at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. Rutz also worked as a medical correspondent for CNN.