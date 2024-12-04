Inflation brought Donald Trump back to the White House, or at least aided his reelection chances. In the United States, consumer price inflation was, in part, rent inflation. Smart rent control laws could have kept growth in housing costs in check and curbed overall inflation.

Corporate power is an important contributor to exploding rents. In Atlanta and many other cities across the country, software firm RealPage operates as a cartel manager for property managers and owners. Landlords agree to share unit data — such as historical rents, maintenance costs, area and number of bedrooms — with the company. Using this information, RealPage produces rent recommendations for each client’s apartments, which favor higher rents over maximum occupancy. A landlord that previously aimed for 99% occupancy can make more money through higher rents and occupancy of 95% — provided a critical mass of rivals increase rents in tandem with each other. Collusion that used to be done in smoke-filled rooms is now done by rivals using a common algorithm.