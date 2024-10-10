Atlantans continue to navigate the least affordable housing market in the metro’s history. Home prices today are 75% higher than the 2007 bubble peak, outpacing overall inflation substantially. Now, a regulatory change proposed by the Federal Reserve could make things even worse — to the tune of $900 annually for a typical Atlanta-area home.

Although regulators appear poised to revise their initial proposal as public outcry over the changes continues, prospective homebuyers should remain on alert.

So, what happens if regulators arbitrarily reclassify all mortgages as riskier loans? This would require banks to obtain more capital from investors to protect themselves from this illusory risk of loss. Attracting more capital from investors comes at a cost — typically in the form of dividend payments to shareholders. To recoup costs, banks lower interest rates on deposits, charge higher fees and increase interest rates on loans. With interest rates on deposits near historic lows, we could expect higher mortgage rates as banks seek additional revenue to compensate investors for providing additional capital.

Here’s how this change would affect Atlanta homeowners. The median-priced home sells for slightly more than $408,000. Under current regulations, a bank financing 90% of the purchase price would need to set aside close to $19,300 in capital to protect against possible default. If investors require a 5% annual return on their capital, the annual cost to the bank exceeds $950 annually. Doubling the required amount of capital to $38,600 means doubling the annual payouts to investors. To recoup this expense, a bank might adjust the interest rate accordingly — saddling the new homeowner with $950 additional annual costs.

Lending is inherently risky — both for the shareholders and depositors. Many depositors forget that their savings aren’t stored on-site. Banks lend out these deposits, pocketing the difference between the interest rates earned on the loans and paid to depositors. The classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” illustrates this. As the bank struggled to collect on loans as the economy collapsed, a “run on the bank” ensued as community members feared their deposits would vanish.

Protecting depositors is the primary reason regulators require banks to maintain a capital buffer. However, some loans are less risky for a bank than others. For this reason, the amount of capital required to protect depositors against loss varies widely depending on the type of loan. Credit card loans are among the riskiest of loans. If a borrower fails to repay, the bank cannot simply seize the property of the borrower to make good on the debt.