On this Father’s Day, I find myself reflecting on the echoes of fatherhood that have resonated through my life, shaped by my own experiences with my father and how these reverberations have influenced my own journey as a father. This day is not just a celebration; it’s also an opportunity for introspection on how the past shapes our present and guides our future, particularly in the roles we play within our families and communities.
My journey began in Brooklyn, N.Y., where I was the eldest of three siblings. Early on, I felt a profound need to belong — a need that saw me navigating through a variety of influences, some better than others. This quest for connection, however, often left me feeling more alone, caught in the paradox of seeking a place in crowded rooms yet feeling isolated. By the time my siblings were old enough to forge meaningful bonds, I was already in the Army, wearing the uniform that marked yet another chapter of my search for belonging.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
It wasn’t until the age of 23, amid the life roles I juggled as a high school dropout, a teenage father, an immature husband and a veteran, that I discovered a missing piece of my puzzle: my father. This encounter was akin to finding a long-lost item that no longer fits; it was both a revelation and a mismatch. The search for my father was both a journey and a distraction, obscuring the pathways to the maturity and growth I needed to embrace.
Moving to Atlanta marked a significant turn in my life’s narrative. Here, in a city known for its rich history and vibrant community, I found new ground to plant my roots and a community that embraced the echoes of my past to create a symphony of support and transformation. Atlanta offered not just a new home but a new chapter where I could contribute to the community’s vibrancy, helping to shape its social fabric just as it shaped mine.
In my professional and personal life, the role of fathers stands central. Leading Fathers Incorporated, I draw daily on my experiences to empower other fathers, ensuring they understand their critical role in their children’s lives. The echoes of my own father’s absence have driven me to ensure that other fathers can provide the presence I once missed. This mission is especially poignant in Atlanta, where I’ve worked to address and enhance the quality of life for families, advocating for fatherly engagement as a cornerstone for community well-being.
The narrative of fatherhood is filled with complexity, woven from threads of joy, pain, presence and absence. Each father’s story adds a unique stitch to the broader societal tapestry, influencing community dynamics and individual lives alike. In Atlanta, I’ve seen firsthand how empowering fathers can transform families and communities, turning challenges into triumphs and fostering resilience and stability among the youth.
This Father’s Day, as we reflect on the roles we play and the legacies we leave, let us consider the echoes of our actions. Let us strive to be present, to engage meaningfully with our children and our communities, and to ensure that the echoes we leave behind are those of love, guidance and support.
The journey of fatherhood is never solitary, though it may sometimes feel that way. It is a path walked together with our children, our partners and our communities. It is a role that, when embraced, can transform not just individual lives but the entire social landscape.
As I continue my work in Atlanta, I am reminded daily of the power of fatherhood. It is a role that I have grown into, learned from and continue to respect deeply. Let the echoes of our fathers inspire us to be better, to do better and to create a community where every child can thrive under the guidance of loving, engaged fathers. This is the legacy I strive to build and the message I share on this Father’s Day — echoes of the past, crafting a better future.
My “why,” the core of my mission, is deeply embedded in my DNA — fueled by my past experiences and the absence of a fatherly figure in critical moments of my life. This personal history has imbued me with a relentless drive to fill that void for others, ensuring that the cycle of absence is broken and replaced with a model of responsible, present and impactful fatherhood. My life’s work is a testament to this mission, a dedication to turning personal echoes of longing and absence into a chorus of presence and positive influence, resonating across communities and generations.
Kenneth Braswell is chief executive of Fathers Incorporated.
About the Author
Credit: Daniel Varnado