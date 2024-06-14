On this Father’s Day, I find myself reflecting on the echoes of fatherhood that have resonated through my life, shaped by my own experiences with my father and how these reverberations have influenced my own journey as a father. This day is not just a celebration; it’s also an opportunity for introspection on how the past shapes our present and guides our future, particularly in the roles we play within our families and communities.

My journey began in Brooklyn, N.Y., where I was the eldest of three siblings. Early on, I felt a profound need to belong — a need that saw me navigating through a variety of influences, some better than others. This quest for connection, however, often left me feeling more alone, caught in the paradox of seeking a place in crowded rooms yet feeling isolated. By the time my siblings were old enough to forge meaningful bonds, I was already in the Army, wearing the uniform that marked yet another chapter of my search for belonging.