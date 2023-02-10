Opinion: Recent events show need for Ga. legislature to pass antisemitism bill

This is a fact, and not a matter of opinion; the text of the bill is available for any and all to read. It only addresses discriminatory acts and hate crimes committed against Jewish people. Unlawful discriminatory conduct can range from illegal hiring, firing, or housing decisions, to hate crimes and discriminatory harassment. None of that is protected under the First Amendment. If there was any remaining uncertainty (which there isn’t) the bill explicitly reiterates that it cannot infringe on any First Amendment rights.

HB30 does not even criminalize hate crimes against Jews. Those are already illegal. All it does is ensure that when analyzing the intent behind illegal discriminatory actions, when there is an allegation that the person chose their target because of anti-Jewish animus, authorities consider the world’s most well-accepted definition of antisemitism as rebuttable contextual evidence of the motive behind their actions. A unanimous Supreme Court in Wisconsin vs. Mitchell (1993) held that when it comes to evaluating discriminatory actions “The First Amendment does not prohibit the evidentiary use of speech to prove motive or intent.” The Court also said that doing this does not chill speech; that is just how antidiscrimination laws work.

Second, the bill does not create any new protected class or special category for Jewish people. Antisemitic discrimination is already unlawful, as a form of racial, ethnic, national origin, and/or religious discrimination. Practically speaking though, studies show that roughly half of all Americans do not know what antisemitism means, and that over 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope. These numbers explain why authorities have had so much trouble enforcing existing law without a definition. This bill guarantees that the rules will be applied consistently and not arbitrarily. It doesn’t create any new protections; it solves an existing equal protection problem.

Which leads to the last important clarification. Despite what opponents of HB30 might claim, the bill does not in any way protect Israel; it only protects Jews.

The IHRA definition clearly states that criticism of Israel, like any other country, is not antisemitism. It also includes some examples of anti-Zionism that can, sometimes, cross the line into antisemitism: For example, holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the Jewish state. Regardless of how you feel about the IHRA definition generally, or how it could theoretically be used in other contexts, this bill does not limit antisemitic speech! This bill only uses the IHRA definition to assess antisemitic motives behind already unlawful conduct. The problem is that Jews, even those who do not support Israel, are often targeted for discrimination because antisemites hold them accountable for a perceived connection to the Jewish state. When a person attacks a Chinese American because they hate China, everyone understands that this is race/ethnicity-based discrimination. When a person attacks a Jewish American because they hate Israel, all too often people say that it might just be “political” and not anti-Jewish. This bill would help protect those people.

This past Saturday, a group of antisemites once again littered several predominantly Jewish neighborhoods around Atlanta with flyers that demonized Jews, Judaism and Jewish culture. To be clear -- this bill would not affect the ability of those antisemites to spread their hateful message, because HB30 is not about banning or limiting speech. But incidents like this make it clear why this bill is absolutely necessary -- because there are obviously hateful bigots out there who are not shy about their intentions. HB30 lets them speak, but it would hold them accountable if they should then act, God forbid, on their antisemitic motivations. Note that opponents of the bill are not asking for the ability to continue criticizing Israel -- this bill has nothing to do with speech and they have every right to say whatever they want about Jews or the Jewish state. They are asking for the ability to continue attacking and discriminating against Jews because of their hatred for either, without being labeled antisemitic.

There are countless examples like the ones above of cases in which having a definition could have protected innocent Jewish people in Georgia from acts of unlawful discrimination. HB30 would not solve antisemitism, but it would concretely fix that problem, and unless anyone is planning on committing unlawful discriminatory acts, this bill should not trouble them at all.

Dr. Mark Goldfeder, esq., is director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center in Atlanta.