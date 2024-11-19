Opinion
Readers respond: Free-roaming kids

After a Fannin County, Georgia, mother was arrested, readers weighed in.
The town of Blue Ridge in Fannin County, Georgia. (Courtesy the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce.)

35 minutes ago

Last month, a mother in North Georgia was arrested after her 10-year-old son was reported to have been walking alone near home. We asked readers whether they were allowed to roam as children and whether they allow their children to roam. Here are some of their answers. Answers have been edited for style and clarity.

A passing stranger gets to determine a child’s level of maturity and his relationship with the community, without context. Idiotic. — Kay M

This mother is owed an apology. — Jeanne Roddenberry

When I was a 10-year-old Boy Scout, I had to do a 3-mile hike for a merit badge. I was allowed to do it myself. Government is not a parent! — Bobby

Politicians want to give parents more control, and here they’re taking it away. Let the child be a child. — Lynne Latham

This is ridiculous. In a world where we want children to get away from technology and be children, this is a gross overstep by government. — Teisha Moseley

This was definitely an overreaction. Whether it’s dangerous to allow children to walk alone depends on the circumstances. No government intervention is necessary. — Paolo Palomb

This is clearly government overreach and nosy neighbor syndrome. When I was a kid, my brother and I walked all over town. — Brent Feinberg

I would not allow my child to walk alone a mile or more from my home. I did this when I was 10, but times have changed. — Greg

When I was 10, I was babysitting for other people’s children. This is egregious overreach by the county government. — Kristina Chatfield

Kids who are wrapped in bubble wrap grow up to be adults who cannot accept the responsibility of their actions. — Virginia Lentz

I could generally wander within a mile of the house when I was 10. One time I remember walking to “the limits” with my mom, so I knew them. — Owen Carroll

As a GenX/millennial parent to a 9 year old in Atlanta, I think about this all the time. I want to raise a resilient child. — Kate Sweeney

