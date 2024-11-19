When I was a 10-year-old Boy Scout, I had to do a 3-mile hike for a merit badge. I was allowed to do it myself. Government is not a parent! — Bobby

Politicians want to give parents more control, and here they’re taking it away. Let the child be a child. — Lynne Latham

This is ridiculous. In a world where we want children to get away from technology and be children, this is a gross overstep by government. — Teisha Moseley

This was definitely an overreaction. Whether it’s dangerous to allow children to walk alone depends on the circumstances. No government intervention is necessary. — Paolo Palomb

This is clearly government overreach and nosy neighbor syndrome. When I was a kid, my brother and I walked all over town. — Brent Feinberg

I would not allow my child to walk alone a mile or more from my home. I did this when I was 10, but times have changed. — Greg

When I was 10, I was babysitting for other people’s children. This is egregious overreach by the county government. — Kristina Chatfield

Kids who are wrapped in bubble wrap grow up to be adults who cannot accept the responsibility of their actions. — Virginia Lentz

I could generally wander within a mile of the house when I was 10. One time I remember walking to “the limits” with my mom, so I knew them. — Owen Carroll

As a GenX/millennial parent to a 9 year old in Atlanta, I think about this all the time. I want to raise a resilient child. — Kate Sweeney